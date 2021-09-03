The University Lutheran Church & Student Center will host a Styrofoam Densifier Blessing & Happy Hour from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at 914 Elm Ave.
Residents should enter from College Avenue. Additional parking is available in the south two rows of The Wesley Foundation parking lot at Elm Avenue and Lindsey Street.
The church is densifying its 1,000th 33-gallon bag of foam collected. The church will serve lemonade and popcorn at the outdoor event. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Residents should bring their own adult beverage of choice, if they’d like, any clean foodservice or packaging foam and a lawn chair.
For more information, contact Cathy Bowden at 831-2025 or cate46@yahoo.com.
— Submitted Content