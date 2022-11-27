Comedic operatic entertainment comes to the University Theatre stage on Dec. 2 and 4 when the OU School of Music, OU Opera and University Theatre present Gioachino Rossini’s one-act opera “La Scala di Seta” (“The Silken Ladder”).
The opera will be presented at 8 p.m. Dec. 2, and 3 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Reynolds Performing Arts Center, 560 Parrington Oval, on the OU Norman campus.
This production is suitable for all audiences.
Rossini wrote the opera, one of his first, at the age of 19 to a libretto by Giuseppe Foppa.
The story is based on the perennial theme of the secret marriage. The beautiful Giulia is both under the thumb of her tutor Dormont and the secret wife of Dorvil, who ascends to her room each night via the silken ladder of the title and descends undetected each morning.
With the addition of a suitor for Giulia’s hand, a libidinous younger cousin and a servant who is attracted to Giulia, the plot quickly knots up in funny, unpredictable ways.
“This beautiful, fleet, funny opera starts with an amazing and famous overture and is over before you know it. One is left with wonder that already in this early work, Rossini’s incredible vitality, the precision, elegance and wit of his music, and his spectacular instincts for dramatic effects, come through so clearly,” said Jonathan Shames, OU Opera conductor and artistic director.
The cast for the production includes OU School of Music opera performance students Allen Percy Galeana, Yu He, Al Jones, Iain Nix, José Olivares and Laura Romero.
Lorraine Ernest serves as dramatic advisor of production and Katie Noelker as assistant conductor. Elizabeth Avery and Lorne Richstone are opera coaches. “La Scala di Seta” will be sung in Italian with English supertitles.
The design and production staff includes Lloyd Cracknell, costume coordinator; Cassi Crain, lighting designer; Zaryah Forde, stage manager; Ashley Hungerford, technical director; Kasey Allee-Foreman, associate producer; and Mary Margaret Holt, producer.
In-person advance purchase tickets are $29 for adults; $24 for senior adults, OU employee and military; and $12 for students. The price includes tax and processing fees.
Tickets at the door are $35 for adults and $15 for students.
Tickets may be purchased at theatre.ou.edu, by calling 325-4101 or visiting the OU Fine Arts Box Office in Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St. For accommodations, call the box office at 325-4101.
