A new downtown Norman counseling center will host one-time vignettes Friday as part of its larger, ongoing effort to support mental health, literacy and affordable services.
Upstream Counseling Services opened in March at 317 W. Main St. Owner and licensed professional counselor Emily Mick was in private practice, but regularly received phone calls and reminders of an unfilled therapy need in Norman.
“I always wanted to turn my practice into a group practice, and I encountered two really great counselors, LPC Allie Cosma and LCSW Ali Dart, that were both looking to get into the world of private practice, and I said, ‘I’m planning on doing this, why don’t I bring you guys, and that’s how Upstream got started,’” she said.
Mick said Upstream provides mental health counseling to children, adults and families, but many of their clients are teens and students.
During the 2nd Friday Art Walk, Mick invites the community to their come-and-go Open House event at 6 p.m. Friday. According to a release, visitors can meet the clinicians, tour the space and have snacks and drinks from Okie Baking Co.
The center will host local professional photographer Britni Peel for a headshot micro-session at 6 p.m. Mick said for a special rate of $40, Peel will offer a five-minute session. Payment is due at the time of session, and contact information is required to receive the edited file.
With headshots often costing hundreds of dollars, Mick said she was excited to secure the opportunity for Art Walk goers.
“When I saw how well the free headshots went at the library, you know, because that’s a great thing for people, I wanted to be able to try to bring something like that here,” Mick said.
Mick said they will also hold a book drive for their Little Free Library, a space made out of a converted antique fireplace mantel in their waiting room. They are looking for books for adults, teens and children, she said.
Mick has a passion for reading, and said she felt like installing a free library would further serve the vision of becoming a gathering place. They try to keep it stocked, but the books go quickly.
“Book ownership and literacy is so important to all of us here, because there’s so much self-care that can come from reading books, experiences, with our children, with our families — it gives us a lot of opportunity just to get back to community by having this little free library accessible for everyone,” Mick said.
Throughout the center are art pieces encompassing the theme “upstream,” some of which were commissioned from local artists, while others were collected from vintage estate sales.
Carla Waugh, Lesie Dallam and Judith Coker will be at the center Friday discussing their original pieces.
The theme is inspired by a quote from Desmond Tutu: “There comes a point where we need to stop just pulling people out of the river — we need to go upstream and find out why they’re falling in.”
Mick said it’s important to prevent mental health issues from becoming worse and having to deal with significant repercussions.
“Let’s get them now at the beginning when they’re starting, and give the tools necessary to keep them from becoming something worse,” Mick said.
Oklahoma poet K. Elizabeth Durocher, who authored a collection of poetry, “One-Hundred: 100 Poems That Tell a Real Story Surrounding Mental Health,” which she created as part of her journey with her own mental health, will be doing poetry readings and have copies of her book for sale.
The center will also host Norman artist and journal author Rainie Brooke, as she features her recently published “A Dumb Journal for My Stupid Mental Health,” which is described by Mick as a tongue-in-cheek mental health tracking journal. She will have journals available for purchase.
Local mental health positive clothing and lifestyle brand Lavender & Whiskey Co. will sell tees and sweatshirts featuring mental health awareness and support.
