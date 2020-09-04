While tailgating at OU football games isn’t permitted this year, there will still be activities for Sooners fans on game days.
In a recent press release, The Campus Corner Merchants Association said there will still be game day activities, but there will be some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the release, changes include mask requirements, social distancing and increased sanitary procedures.
Tables for groups of 10 or less will be available along Asp Avenue, White Street and Buchanan Avenue, and there will be free masks available at each entrance, according to the press release. Local restaurants and bars will be set up for outdoor dining, and vendors will be limited to Campus Corner merchants and their sponsors to allow adequate space for social distancing, according to the press release.
CCMA said they will set up a Jumbotron facing north on Asp Avenue in front of O’Connell’s to allow the public to enjoy the outdoor space while watching football games from Noon to 10 p.m.
“We appreciate our community support with this event and the necessary changes, and [we] hope to see you Sept. 12,” CCMA said in the press release.
Jeff Stewart, owner of O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grille, said there will not be a tent out back like past years, but they will be out front with the CCMA. He said he is unsure of the exact number of tables and chairs there will be, but the association is trying to make sure the supplier has the amount that they need.
“I reserved the pay-per-view broadcast earlier this week and we will be playing it outside on the Jumbotron, but things might change after the City Council meeting,” Stewart said.
Stewart said as an association, they are going to do their best to encourage social distancing and mask wearing and follow safety protocols.
City spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said the City Council discussed several potential options they are considering to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Norman during Tuesday’s meeting. She said they may amend current ordinances such as the nuisance ordinance to mitigate house parties and other events that could be super spreaders.
“They are also considering limiting indoor capacity for bars and restaurants to 50% on game days while opening outdoor spaces to mitigate the loss of space,” Meyer said. “[The city council] will discuss further at their council conference next Tuesday.”
