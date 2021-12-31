Beyond politics, courtrooms and classrooms, 2021 was an eventful year in Norman, where residents saw some triumphs amid the pandemic.
Some of the biggest events of the year — like local elections, federal aid allocations and more — have already been covered in our recap stories this year. But here’s a few more new events Normanites might want to reflect on as we head into 2022:
Vaccines arrive in Norman
The new year started with optimism as COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Norman. The Cleveland County Health Department hosted its first vaccine clinic Jan. 5, offering first responders, seniors and healthcare workers the chance at inoculation.
As vaccines became more widely available, public and private healthcare agencies teamed up to distribute the shots as quickly and effectively as possible.
A Feb. 22 event from IMMY, the county health department and OU Health Services allowed thousands of Oklahomans, many of them teachers, to get their shot in a massive undertaking staffed by more than 230 volunteers. The Cleveland County Health Department and Norman Regional Health Services were able to start vaccinating homeless Normanites as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in mid-March.
By April 7, the state started offering vaccinations to non-residents, having opened COVID-19 vaccines to all Oklahomans 16 and up.
Norman High girls’ basketball team stands up to racism
After players on Norman High School’s girls basketball team kneeled during the national anthem at a March game, an announcer was caught on a streaming feed making racist comments and using a racial slur toward the women.
Announcer Matt Rowan blamed his spiking blood sugar for his racist comments. Norman Public Schools cut ties with the network that broadcast the game and issued a statement of support for the players, who had been kneeling at games for two months.
“People want to know why we kneel,” NHS senior Chantae Embry tweeted, “here’s a prime example of why we do it. I’m proud of my team and I for using our voices and being heard.”
The team made national news both during the incident and two days later, when they went on to win the state championship. The Tigers received a police escort on their way back from the championship, and were met with a celebration from Norman residents and leaders when they arrived home.
Harsh weather continues
The wild weather of late 2020 continued early this year, when Norman was slammed with snow and freezing temperatures in a days-long spell of winter weather.
Multiple Oklahoma locations saw record-breaking cold temperatures, while much of the Oklahoma City metro area saw more than 9 inches of snow over the week of Feb. 14. Norman hadn’t seen temperatures so low since 1905, The Transcript reported.
While Norman didn’t see rolling blackouts on the scale that parts of Texas endured, OG&E cut power to over 100,000 Oklahomans during rolling outages at the direction of the Southwest Power Pool. Local farmers reported losing livestock to the sub-zero temperatures and working to maintain water supplies as water froze over; a pipe burst at Norman’s Water Treatment Plant accompanied bursts in homes and businesses throughout the city.
NPS and the University of Oklahoma canceled classes and moved to remote learning for several days each.
April 28 brought a different kind of severe weather as 70 mph winds and golf ball-sized hail pelted Norman, leaving behind hundreds of millions in damages. The severe weather system that moved through the region Oct. 10 brought baseball-sized hail to Norman, which was also under a late-season tornado warning.
Festivals make a return
The city’s festival scene began its comeback this year after a year of cancellations and postponements in 2020.
The annual Medieval Fair was the first to return, though in an amended format — vendors sold their wares online this year, performances were livestreamed and the fair aimed to attract about 11,000 people all weekend (the festival usually draws about 100,000 people per day).
Jazz in June, held virtually and via radio in 2020, came back for a three-day festival this summer, welcoming hundreds to hear live, outdoor jazz.
Second Friday Art Walk welcomed arts patrons back to Main Street after a 14-month pandemic hiatus. The Art Walk returned in May 2021 and hasn’t missed a month since.
Norman Music Festival eased back into operations this year, offering scaled-back “Soundchecks” shows and announcing plans to return in full April 28-30, 2022.