National Travel and Tourism Week, an annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, spotlighted the critical role that travel plays in driving economic growth and building the path forward through the theme Future of Travel.
VisitNorman celebrated the week with a luncheon Monday at The Well with guest speaker Jon Schallert, who presented a keynote address detailing district development.
Additionally, VisitNorman Executive Director Dan Schemm pointed to the robust schedule of April events leading into National Travel and Tourism Week and the impact attracting overnight and day visitors to Norman has on the city’s economy.
Attendance figures for Medieval Fair and the University of Oklahoma spring football game set new attendance records.
The OU Spring Friends and Family Weekend filled hotels and restaurants.
Preliminary attendance estimates for the return of Norman Music Festival are forthcoming.
VisitNorman relies on 50% of the hotel/motel tax for its operating revenue, with 25% dedicated each to the Norman Arts Council and Norman Parks and Recreation Department.
In January 2020, the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department released data from the previous year indicating that the travel industry in Norman produced $253 million in annual travel spending, $9.2 million in tax receipts and 3,900 hospitality jobs. Travel is Oklahoma’s third largest industry.
The U.S. Travel Association estimates travel spending has remained at 78% of its pre-March 2020 $2.6 trillion spending, leaving a gap of $755 billion.
“Despite the hardships of the last years, VisitNorman is planning for a future that that will strengthen Norman’s tourism industry and economy,” Schemm said. “This National Travel and Tourism Week, we have been spotlighting how travel benefits our workforce, supports our local economy, fosters sustainability and innovations and reconnects Americans to each other and the world.”
This year’s national theme elevates how the travel industry can restore the workforce, help communities recover, foster sustainability, usher in new innovations and reconnect travelers in the U.S. and around the world.
Celebrated annually the first full week in May, NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S.
The 39th annual NTTW (May 1-7) arrived as the industry looks ahead to future growth and success following two years of challenges.
“NTTW has special significance this year as the travel industry looks ahead to a bright future,” U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow said. “This NTTW is an opportunity to recognize the collective strength of the U.S. travel industry and how we are rebuilding to be more dynamic, innovative, sustainable and inclusive in the months and years to come.”
VisitNorman exists to promote the city, to attract overnight meeting, convention, sport and tourism business to the community and to enhance and contribute to the overall identity and economic wellbeing of the city.
VisitNorman’s vision is to be the leader who proactively markets and develops Norman as the preferred destination in Oklahoma.