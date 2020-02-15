Volunteers add color to Jackson Art Night

While most schools close their doors at the end of the day, Jackson Elementary kept them open for a special evening Feb. 11. The "I Heart Art Night" at Jackson Elementary had a helping hand from the Norman Cross Timbers Rotary Club.
“We could not have pulled tonight off without the Rotarians,” said Jane Dmytryk, a second grade teach at Jackson. “The Rotarians came in and helped ensure tonight was all about the kids and their families."
The family night filled the school gymnasium with experiential art for the Jackson students and their families. Art stations included clay art, face painting, origami, finger print painting and other forms of art experiences. Volunteers from Cross Timbers Rotary Club, along with the Jackson Elementary PTA, operated the tables and booths. Each classroom made a painting that was then auctioned off that night.
“Art night is my favorite night of the year,” said Principal Jill Cliburn. “In one night there are so many opportunities for our kids to experience things they normally can’t. I think kids expressing themselves through art, and experiencing a variety of art should be a part of every kid’s education."
Other community partners included the Crucible, Pinot’s Palette, Chick-fil-A, Mary Lee Basket Weaving, Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art, and the Pioneer Library System Makermobile.
“Rotary is about service before self,” said Joe Gil, president of the Norman Cross Timbers Rotary Club. “Volunteering at tonight’s event, helping a local school, having fun with the students, and teaching art, it doesn’t get any better."
The proceeds of the evening went to sustain future programs like "I Heart Art Night."
