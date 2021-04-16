The Christian Church is now in the midst of a festival season from Easter Sunday through Ascension Thursday to Pentecost Sunday. This is called “The Fifty Days.” So what is this joyful season all about?
The New Testament proclaims that Jesus was raised from the dead on the Sunday after he was crucified.
However, even the 11 disciples themselves at first did not believe that Jesus had actually been raised.
When the women disciples of Jesus said that they had spoken to the risen Christ at the garden tomb, the 11 men disciples did not believe them.
What happened to these men later that same Sunday? What changed their unbelief into belief?
“Jesus came and stood among them and said, ‘Peace be with you!’ After he said this, he showed them his hands and side. The disciples were overjoyed when they saw the Lord.” — John 20:19, 20.
They also were eyewitnesses of Jesus’ ascension into heaven.
Jesus said, “‘But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.’ and when he had said these things, as they were looking on, he was lifted up, and a cloud took him out of their sight.”
“And while they were gazing into heaven as he went, behold, two men stood by them in white robes, and said, ‘Men of Galilee, why do you stand looking into heaven? This Jesus, who was taken up from you into heaven, will come in the same way as you saw him go into heaven.’” — Acts 1:8-11
In the New Testament, the Gospel writers record various prophetic words of Jesus prior to his crucifixion. Christ prepared his apostles for his resurrection, his ascension into heaven and the coming of the Holy Spirit.
He said, “And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Helper, to be with you forever, even the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees him nor knows him.” — John 14:16
The celebration of “The Ascension of Our Lord” this year takes place May 13. That is 40 days after Easter Sunday. Then 10 days later, May 23, is the celebration of the coming of the Holy Spirit at “Pentecost.” That is why these days are called “The Fifty Days.”
What effect do these events have on our lives?
Jesus was raised from the dead and ascended into heaven after completing the work of our redemption. He paid the price for our salvation on the cross. He is the atoning sacrifice for our sins.
His resurrection proclaims to the whole world that we are justified by grace through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Now he rules from God’s right hand in heaven.
Since he fills the universe with his presence, he promises to be with us always, until the end of the world.
The Holy Spirit at Pentecost was poured out on mankind after Christ’s ascension. Now Jesus is present among us through the Word of God. His word comes to us through preaching, teaching, baptism, absolution and holy communion. He is not absent, but he is really present with us.
“The Fifty Days” are a time of celebration, reflection and meditation on the wonderful significance of these events in our lives.
