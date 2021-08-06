You are standing inside a massive movie theater, and the anticipation is off the charts. There is something big happening here, and you are both filled with wonder and uncertainty.
You look around and everyone seems familiar. People you have come across over the years; in fact, people are pressing in trying to get a view of the big screen, the big show. Soon, the beginning credits start to roll and soon reality hits — this is HD full widescreen viewing of your whole life, every detail, every thought, every good deed and every bad. Full throttle.
You are helpless and want to run out, but you cannot move, cemented in your seat. Nowhere to go. You must watch. You must be judged.
There will be a day in which we will stand with the entire world before God just like I’m describing.
“For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each of us may receive what is due us for the things done while in the body, whether good or bad.” — 2 Corinthian 5:10
All of us are stained by sin and wickedness. According to Isaiah 64:6, “But we are all like an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are like filthy rags; we all fade as a leaf, and our iniquities, like the wind, have taken us away.”
We have all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God (Romans 6:23).
Exodus 34:7 tells us that the Holy and Just God will by no means clear the guilty.
How are we going to respond to this? Work harder? Pile up good works and make sure they outweigh our bad? Is that enough? Remember the wages of sin is death (Romans 6:23). Your good deeds don’t solve your sin debt. That debt is death.
Answer? Jesus Christ. According to Romans 6:23, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in[a] Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Out of powerful love and grace, Jesus bore our sins in His body (Isaiah 53:4-6 and 2 Corinthians 5:21).
Peter, in Acts 2:36-37, reminded his audience that their sins, your sinful actions, nailed Jesus to the cross. They were pricked in their hearts. What shall we do?
Peter’s answer, in Acts 2:38, was simple and profound: “Repent and let every one of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.” The verse that shocked the world and still does today.
• Repent: a new direction, new attitude, a turning away from sin life to become a follower of Jesus.
• Baptism: a life-changing experience, a heart change, a genuine shift, connecting me to Christ’s forgiveness, not just getting dunked under water and getting wet.
Difference? Repentance. I’m making a faith statement. I’m no longer living for me but for God. I give up myself to accept and experience the death and gift of eternal life of Christ, covered by His precious blood.
This is good news, the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Let’s go back to our story. We had left with the opening credits and the reality that this movie was about our life, every detail whether good or bad. As the opening scene began to play, a wonder thing happened. Instead of my life flashing before the whole world, the life of Christ was played instead.
Would you, friend, face the holy righteousness of God alone? Will you be covered by the precious blood of Jesus on that judgment day? What will you do?