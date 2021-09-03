We sometimes say “Why the sad face?” to our children, friends or companions. Often, our body language tells the truth about how we are really feeling. We try hard to hide those feelings, but our secret is often betrayed by our facial expressions. But what about our conversations? What does our conversation reveal about our present disposition or current state of mind?
One day, while at work, I was facing some real personal challenges unrelated to work. During our break, we played dominoes. I tried to be upbeat and encouraging, but the words and tone undercut that plan.
How? I was short, negative, plus the drama of the game added no genuine help. Everything just felt blah. My pathetic attempt at positive reinforcement seemed to work like a black hole in space sucking all the joy out of everything and everyone.
But why do we find ourselves more often than not in the grip of sadness?
Certainly, there is plenty in this world to get us on the sad, gloomy side of life. Weather, storms, death, politics, COVID-19, disease, financial uncertainty, addictions, bullying, meanness, hate or you can just add to that list. Satan is having a field day in robbing people of the abundant life found in Christ (John 10:10).
Luke 24:13-35 reveals an amazing story about two disciples who were in the grip of sadness. They had just witnessed the crucifixion and were discussing among themselves what it all meant. They were trying to make sense of it all. They were traveling on a journey to Emmaus when Jesus suddenly appeared. His miraculous power kept them from realizing that He was the resurrected Jesus. So Jesus asks, “What kind of conversation is this that you have with one another as you walk and are sad (a gloomy countenance)?” They responded, “Are you kidding, are you the only guy around who has not heard of the things that have happened in Jerusalem?”
When we are sad, we think everyone should be aware of our great plight. Jesus asked, “What things?”
Jesus wants to know what those things are that caused such sadness, as with us.
Their answer in verses 19-24 reveals an interesting twist. They had a great deal of evidential matter. They knew Jesus’ name and where he was from, that he was a powerful prophet, that he was crucified. They heard direct testimony from the women who visited the tomb where angels declared the body of Jesus was no longer there, that He had risen.
They even investigated the tomb themselves and, indeed, Jesus’ body was gone. Yet, all their hopes and dreams were dashed because the redeemer of Israel was now dead and missing. Or so they thought.
At this point, Jesus, whose identity was still hidden, said something we should all carefully consider when we fall under the grip of sadness. “O foolish ones, and slow of heart to believe in all that the prophets have spoken! Ought not the Christ to have suffered these things and to enter into His glory?” — Luke 24:25-26.
From that moment, Jesus began to help them understand and make sense of all they had witnessed and how this was prophesied by the Prophets of old concerning the truth about Jesus the Messiah. Ultimately, Jesus revealed who He was, and they would marvel that their hearts burned with the flame of truth through His message.
But did you miss it? He called them foolish and slow of heart concerning the truth of the Prophets about Jesus.
What is slow of heart? It means slowly as with a heavy heart, reluctance, prejudice, unwillingness to be moved by the evidence. This is why he would call them foolish. How could they be sad with so much evidence surrounding them?
This is a reminder for us. Satan wants you to look over the truth, to be blinded. When we are sad and blue, remember that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, the Risen Saviour, the one who died to give us victory over this world. That evidence is always surrounding you. Believe.