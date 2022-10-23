Do you have lots of green tomatoes on your vines? Are you afraid you won’t get to see them ripen or get to use them before it turns cold?
It is likely that we will soon have a killing freeze in our area, probably in the next few weeks.
It is also likely that your tomatoes will not ripen before that freeze comes, usually the first week in November. So how do you harvest them and what can you do with green tomatoes?
There are two methods of picking and ripening your green tomatoes, and both of them require that you pick your tomatoes before the vines are killed by a hard freeze.
The first method is simple, requires some space, and involves pulling up your entire vines.
When a freeze is predicted, you should pull your entire vines up by the roots, being careful not to bruise the fruit.
Simply hang the vines in a garage or crawl space where the temperatures remain at 50 degrees or higher.
Depending on the temperature, the fruit will ripen over an extended period of time.
Cooler temperatures slow ripening, but prevent decay; tomatoes will ripen faster in warmer temperatures, but be sure to check frequently, as they can decay if not harvested quickly.
The second method for ripening your green tomatoes also involves harvesting them before a killing freeze.
After you pick your green tomatoes, rinse and dry them. If you have any that are showing pink, you may simply place these on the kitchen counter and allow them to ripen at room temperature.
Green tomatoes may be wrapped individually in paper, or stored unwrapped. Light is not needed to ripen the tomatoes.
Temperature is a factor, and the most rapid ripening occurs at 65 to 70 degrees.
However, those ripened at 60 degrees will be firmer and will have less decay, although they will take longer to ripen. High humidity will prevent shriveling.
Be sure to check your tomatoes every few days to monitor the ripening progress; remove the ripe ones and any that are starting to decay.
You may store ripened tomatoes in a cool storage area up to one month; 55 to 60 degrees is optimum, and they need good air circulation. Do not store them below 50 degrees, or they will spoil.
If you do not want to wait for your tomatoes to ripen, why not try cooking your green tomatoes?
They can be fried, sautéed or cooked in sauces and stews; you can use them in pickle relish or even made into bread or cake.
Here is a great recipe for green tomato bread: Beat 3 eggs until fluffy and add 2 cups sugar, 1 cup vegetable oil, 1 tablespoon vanilla, 1 teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon baking powder, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 2 teaspoons cinnamon and 1 teaspoon cloves.
Mix well and then stir in 3 cups flour and again mix well. Finally, fold in 2 cups grated unpeeled green tomatoes.
Bake in two greased and floured loaf pans at 325 degrees for one hour. Remove from oven and serve warm with butter or cream cheese.
Here is another recipe for using your green tomatoes — everyone’s favorite fried green tomatoes: first, combine 1 large egg, lightly beaten with 1/2 cup buttermilk and set aside.
Next combine ¼ cup all-purpose flour, ½ cup cornmeal, 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper in a shallow bowl or pan. Cut 3 medium green tomatoes into 1/3-inch slices.
Dredge tomato slides in ¼ cup flour, dip in egg mixture and dredge in cornmeal mixture. Pour vegetable oil to a depth of 1/4 to 1/2 inch in a large cast-iron skillet; heat to 375 degrees.
Drop tomatoes, in batches, into hot oil, and cook 2 minutes on each side or until golden.
Drain on paper towels or a rack.
Sprinkle hot tomatoes with salt. What makes this recipe so good is the cornmeal coating!
If you follow the methods above, you may enjoy your ripened tomatoes at Thanksgiving, or try one of the many green tomato recipes available if you want to use your green tomatoes right away.
Whatever you do, be sure to enjoy the remaining bounty of your summer garden.
