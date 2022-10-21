Freedom is a precious commodity. In the United States of America we have freedoms that we treasure.
We value liberty, justice and freedom against all tyranny. Civil freedom however is different than spiritual freedom. A person may be free in society and daily life, yet lack spiritual freedom.
Jesus says, “So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.” (John 8:36) A person might respond to this by thinking, “I have never been enslaved to anyone, so why do I need to be ‘set free’?”
Jesus explains further, “I tell you the truth, everyone who sins is a slave to sin.” (John 8:35)
In other words, our sinful nature is like a ball and chain we drag around behind us.
We chide ourselves for the thoughtless words, the hateful attitudes or the cruel actions that have been done or said against other persons. Why do we continue to do those things that we know are wrong?
We are enslaved to a sinful nature that is called the “Old Adam.” We loves ourselves before we love God and other people.
The way to find freedom to love God and to love others is described by Jesus: “If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” — John 8:31, 32
What is the truth? Jesus is the truth. He is God’s truth in human flesh.
To know Jesus is to know God. To know God is to know that He is our kind Heavenly Father.
Jesus is the “Second Adam” who came to undone the curse of the “First Adam.” He lived the holy life for us, which we could not live. Jesus died our death as our substitute and sacrifice on the cross.
Jesus rose from the dead on the third day and has brought us eternal life. In Him is truth, love and life.
God the Father has accepted the sacrifice of His Son on our behalf. Jesus became sin for us and bore the curse of sin, death and hell.
Now by faith, we are given his righteousness and we have the blessings of holiness, life and heaven.
As Martin Luther explains in the second article of the Apostles’ Creed, “I believe that Jesus Christ, true God, begotten of the Father from eternity and also true man, born of the Virgin Mary, is my Lord. Who has redeemed me, a lost and condemned person, purchased and won me from all sins, from death and from the power of the devil; not with gold or silver, but with His holy, precious blood and with His innocent suffering and death, that I may be His own and live under Him in His kingdom and serve Him in everlasting righteousness, innocence and blessedness, just as He is risen from the dead, lives and reigns to all eternity. This is most certainly true.”
Reformation Day is Oct. 31. The christian church rejoices that we are saved by grace alone through faith alone in Jesus Christ alone, which is revealed in Scripture alone.
Freedom. In Jesus Christ alone, we do indeed have true freedom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.