Imaginative choreography meets innovative lighting design as students from the OU School of Dance and Helmerich School of Drama collaborate on Young Choreographers’ Showcase.
Presented by University Theatre and the School of Dance at the University of Oklahoma, the production will open at 8 p.m. Thursday, with additional performances at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Elsie C. Brackett Theatre, 563 Elm Ave. on the OU Norman campus.
The production is suitable for all audiences.
Students’ choreography is adjudicated by OU School of Dance faculty to showcase 12 exceptional dance works for the production.
This year’s choreographers are Autumn Carman, Leslie Castillo, Lexie Conley, Lily Katherine Cox, Riggs Gorman, Emma Hallin, Riley Henderson, Emma Lozano, Mia Robbins Maggie Schoenfeld, Randi Tucker and Alayna Wong.
These dance works are created in collaboration with Helmerich School of Drama student lighting designers Cassi Crain, Noah Jittawait, Dalyn Kvapil, Kellen Sapp. Kait Stapp and Gabei Williams.
A brief description of each work highlights a mix of aesthetics and perspectives by the choreographers.
Carman choreographed "Body Language," a jazzy moment of dance.
Castillo’s "Apotheosis of OCD" begins with the illustration of the characteristics and misconceptions that many associate with obsessive-compulsive disorder.
Conley’s piece "REM" explores juxtaposing dynamics as dancers showcase contrasting musicality and styles inspired by various art forms such as opera and Broadway.
Cox choreographed "2188," a futuristic contemporary work that explores the struggle between artificial intelligence and sentient beings.
Gorman choreographed "At Once Returned," a short story about falling in love, a choice separation and meeting again after a period of time.
Hallin’s "Solstice" explores the unique, compassionate beauty that lies within sorrow.
Henderson’s "Divergence" explores the biological processes of mitosis and meiosis in cellular reproduction.
Lozano’s "Divide, Fissure, Unravel" is a contemporary work that explores both the individuality and interactions of its group members.
Robbins’ piece "Divine" features dancers creating moodiness and emotion.
Schoenfeld and Tucker choreographed "Crickets," a duet created with the intent that our choices would not be interpreted as pleasant by everyone.
Tucker’s "Funny How Time Slips Away" considers the emotions and feelings that arise after a reunion, in which the comfort that was once felt is rekindled and the two feel content once again.
Wong’s "It's All in the Rhythm" is a duet that celebrates musicality and the influence that jazz has had on the development of American ballet.
The production staff includes Leslie Kraus and Glenn Edgerton, faculty coordinators; Charis Christy, Melody Rutherford, co-stage managers; Ashley Hungerford, technical director; Michael Beard, School of Dance director; Kasey Allee-Foreman, associate producer; and Mary Margaret Holt, producer.
Advance purchase tickets for Young Choreographers’ Showcase are $34 adults; $29 senior adults, OU employees and military; and $12 students, plus processing fee.
Tickets at the door are $40 for adults and $15 for students with student ID.
Tickets may be purchased at theatre.ou.edu, by calling 325-4101 or by visiting the OU Fine Arts Box Office in the Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St.
For accommodations, call the box office at 325-4101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.