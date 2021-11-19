OKLAHOMA CITY — The Environmental Federation of Oklahoma awarded the partnership between the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden and Oklahoma Gas and Electric the 2021 Frank Condon Award for Environmental Excellence for supplying the OKC Zoo with dietary components for the animals through a vegetation “browse” program.
The partnership began in April 2020 when members of OG&E’s vegetation management team made its first delivery to the zoo of 15,000 pounds of mulberry, hackberry and elm tree trimmings, or “browse,” collected through OG&E’s daily vegetation management maintenance activities.
The browse material is used to supplement food resources for animals at the zoo, including Asian elephants, giraffes and Western lowland gorillas.
Browse collected from OG&E tree trimmings are typically chipped or disposed of without reuse opportunities available. This year, OG&E has made over 48 deliveries of browse to the zoo, donating more than 700,000 pounds of resources, with a goal of 900,000 pounds by the end of the year.
“OG&E has a passion for positive partnerships and environmental stewardship, allowing us to give back to a variety of communities, including these animals, providing enrichment and nourishment,” said Nicole Rhodes, OG&E’s Director of Transmission & Distribution, Resource Planning & Coordination.
The Environmental Federation of Oklahoma selects an independently appointed committee to judge the applications and chose the award recipient. OG&E gave a presentation regarding the project to board members Oct. 12.
