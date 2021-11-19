The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is partnering with the Last Frontier Council, Boy Scouts of America and Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to help end hunger and support local food pantries by encouraging food donations through 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the zoo, 2000 Remington Place in Oklahoma City.
Guests who donate a can or box of non-expired/non-perishable food to the zoo will receive free admission to DINO SAFARI, a $6 value. There will be one discount per person per food item donated.
General admission is still required. Ideal food items include canned protein items (chicken, tuna, beans and salmon), broth-based canned soups, canned fruit, canned vegetables, nut butters, dry pasta, granola bars and cereal.
Food items will be accepted at the ticket window. Advance reservations are not required.
The coronavirus pandemic has left more than 42 million people, including 13 million children, to experience food insecurity due to families without stable employment.
A household that is food insecure has limited or uncertain access to enough food to support a healthy life. Children are more likely to face food insecurity than any other group in the United States.
About 59% of food-insecure households have participated in at least one major federal food assistance programs — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly Food Stamps); the National School Lunch Program and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (often called WIC).
The zoo’s Safari Lights festive light event will be open on Thanksgiving and Christmas days from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Tickets can be reserved at okczoo.org/safari-lights.
Residents may purchase advance zoo tickets at okczoo.org/tickets to avoid entry lines. The zoo is a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the American Alliance of Museums, Oklahoma City’s Adventure District and an Adventure Road partner. Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children age 2 and under are admitted free.
To learn more, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.