The Well went live with a nice selection of classes, starting with the grand opening Nov. 12, and the community response has been amazing.
While everyone appreciates free classes, there have been requests from 9 a.m.-to-5 p.m. folks for more classes outside of regular business hours.
One after-work option is Zumba by Shayda at 6 p.m. Mondays at The Well, 210 James Garner Ave. in Norman. Like other fitness classes at The Well, it’s free. Residents can register at thewellok.org/classes.
“It’s not highly technical; you don’t have to be a dancer,” Zumba instructor Shayda Omoumi said. “It’s really about having fun. People shouldn’t be afraid to come try a class. You’ll probably get hooked.”
Even beginners can join in the fun, she said, because as long as you’re moving, there are no wrong steps.
As an official senior citizen these days, I was skeptical that I could keep up, but Shayda’s enthusiasm has me willing to give it a try.
Omoumi grew up in Oklahoma and has been a Norman resident since 2008. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Oklahoma, where she studied geology. Exercise has long been a component of her life and helps her combat stress.
“My mom attended Jazzercise classes, and she would take me with her from the time I was 14,” Omoumi said.
That expanded to Pilates, kickboxing and yoga.
“I tried all sorts of things to see what it was about. When I got to college, I learned about Zumba,” she said. “I had been a gymnast, a cheerleader and a dancer growing up, so I had that background.”
Zumba had a Latin element she liked.
“I like the music. It was a great way to make friends and stay active and healthy in college, but also just having a good time,” she said. “It’s more like a party, and you’re getting the workout benefits.”
Turnout has been good, but there’s room to grow in the large marketplace area of the facility’s north building.
“It’s a wide variety of ages, and men come, too,” Omoumi said. “The great thing about Zumba is it’s made for everyone. It’s easy to follow the steps.”
She teaches at gyms around Norman and in Oklahoma City, but she said she loves The Well’s mission and the affordability and accessibility that The Well provides.
“I am super excited about my Zumba class at The Well, especially since it is free and open to the public,” she said.
Omoumi says when something is important, you make it a priority. By teaching the classes she loves, she can help others while also helping herself.
“This is my way of relieving stress and keeping myself accountable with having good health and fitness in my life,” she said. “This is what I look forward to every day. The people you go to class with become like your family, and you want to see them.”