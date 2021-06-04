Under Diagnostics & Feedback, select Required (which checks to see if you need Windows Updates), Off for everything else, and Never for Feedback Frequency. As it goes with the Camera, the same goes for the Microphone, as well. I turn off everything except for Skype and Zoom.
Some people will need to allow programs like Microsoft Teams, and other work-related online conferencing platforms. But, seriously, why does the Microsoft Store need access to my microphone? It doesn’t, so Off it goes. Voice Activation, Notifications, Account Info, Contacts, Calendar, Phone Calls, Call History, Email, Tasks, Messaging, Radios and Other Devices all get the “No” treatment.
Background Apps is a shocker for most folks when they see the long list of stupid apps that Microsoft thinks should run in the background. None of those things need to run in the background; all that would do is slow down your computer and compromise your privacy. Ugh. App diagnostics can be set to Off, as well.
Finally, for this section, anyway, turn Automatic File Downloads, Documents, Pictures, Video and File System off.
The various programs that are part of Microsoft Office, like Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, etc., have privacy options that should be changed, too. View these settings in each Office product by going to File/Options/Trust Center/Trust Center Settings/Privacy Options.
To turn off ridiculous ads and “notifications,” you’ll need to look at two different places. Go to Settings, then Personalization/Lock Screen. In the Background section, click the down arrow and select Picture instead of Windows Spotlight. Choose one of the pictures displayed (or, go to Browse and pick one of your own). Next, turn “Get fun facts, tips and more…” Off.
You also need to disable what are called File Explorer ads. Open File Explorer (from the Taskbar at the bottom, it’s the yellow folder). At the top left, click View. I like to check File Name Extensions and Hidden Items on the right side. Then, also on the top right side, click Options. In the smaller window that appears, click the View tab and scroll through the Advanced settings until you can un-check “Show sync provider notifications.” Click Apply and OK. Now, visit Settings/System/Notifications & actions (on the right). Turn them all Off.
Finally, if you really want to be thorough in the quest for Windows 10 privacy, there are some Windows Services that need to be disabled. Windows Services are background programs that basically make the whole ball of wax function. But, as with many things in Windows, some of them you need, and some you do not. To disable the privacy problems in Windows Services, you will be going to Control Panel, found by clicking (or sometimes, right-clicking) the Start button. Some versions of Windows 10 have hidden Control Panel in the Windows System folder, found in the All Programs list.
Once you have located Control Panel, go to Control Panel/Administrative Tools/Services. Double-click the following Services, select Disabled, and click Apply and OK. The services you want to disable are: Connected Devices Platform Service; Connected User Experiences and Telemetry; Device Association Service (no, this will not hurt your Wifi); Geolocation Service; Windows Biometric Service; and, Windows Push Notifications.
I hope this helps! I take care of these things all the time for people, and now I’m showing you how you can do it yourself. I know it’s a lot of work, but, like I tell folks, it’s not as much work as rebuilding your credit history. Next week the final installment in this series: privacy with an Apple Mac.
