In the article “Council adopts development,” the city council adopted an amended ordinance to ban the use of conversion therapy in Norman. The original ordinance banned only the use of city funds for the practice. Violators face a fine of $750 and the possibility of a court injunction to halt the therapy. The Transcript regrets the error.

Mindy Wood covers City Hall news and notable court cases for The Transcript. Reach her at mwood@normantranscript.com or 405-416-4420.

Tags

Trending Video