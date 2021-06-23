In the article “Council adopts development,” the city council adopted an amended ordinance to ban the use of conversion therapy in Norman. The original ordinance banned only the use of city funds for the practice. Violators face a fine of $750 and the possibility of a court injunction to halt the therapy. The Transcript regrets the error.
correction conversion therapy
Mindy Wood covers City Hall news and notable court cases for The Transcript. Reach her at mwood@normantranscript.com or 405-416-4420.
Trending Video
Mindy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Erick Daniel Reyes, (27) of Noble died unexpectedly on June 18th. Funeral Service 1:00pm Friday, June 25th at the Abundant Life Church, 777 19th St., Moore, Ok.. Interment Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Arranged and Directed By McMahans Funeral Home.
Peggy Lou Butterfield died June 10, 2021 in Purcell at the age of 82 years 6 months 21 days. Services are entrusted to the care of Wadley's Funeral Service. Online condolences may be made at www.wadleysfuneralservice.com. Peggy was born November 11, 1938 in Lexington, Oklahoma to Addison Uly…
Erick Daniel Reyes, (27) of Noble passed away unexpectedly on June 18th at the Norman Regional Healthplex. Funeral Services pending with McMahans Funeral Home.
Beverly McGuire, (79) of Noble died June 20th at her home with family by her side. Graveside Services 1:30pm Wednesday, June 23rd at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Stillwater, Ok., 6500 S. Perkins Rd., Stillwater, Ok. Directed By McMahans Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- OU Softball: NCAA showing signs of listening to Gasso, others, who are demanding change
- State shows Moore hit-and-run, aftermath footage in trial
- HTeaO franchise coming to Norman
- Swimming: At Trials, Aiden Hayes the fastest 18-year-old American in yet another event
- Sooner football player charged with DWI
- Doctor, survivor testify during Moore hit-and-run trial
- Horning: Coaches need to tell NCAA what's acceptable and threaten not showing up
- Committee hears updates on bear shooting, animal seizure
- Wadley family invests in Purcell recovery community
- Officials refuse to release details about incentives for car manufacturer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.