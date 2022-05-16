In an article in Monday’s Transcript e-edition, the city’s new reapportionment committee meeting date was omitted. The committee will be May 25.
Correction Reapportionment Meeting
Mindy Wood covers City Hall news and notable court cases for The Transcript. Reach her at mwood@normantranscript.com or 405-416-4420.
Mindy
