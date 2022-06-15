During the Norman City Council’s Tuesday budget meeting,
Ward 3 member Kelly Lynn and Ward 4 member Lee Hall voted against an amendment to increase the budget for a city auditor. The Transcript regrets the error.
During the Norman City Council’s Tuesday budget meeting,
Ward 3 member Kelly Lynn and Ward 4 member Lee Hall voted against an amendment to increase the budget for a city auditor. The Transcript regrets the error.
Mindy Wood covers City Hall news and notable court cases for The Transcript. Reach her at mwood@normantranscript.com or 405-416-4420.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Roland Keith 'RK' Dodgion, Sr., 94, of Norman, died June 15, 2022. Visitation: 4:00-8:00pm, Friday, June 17th, at Havenbrook Funeral Home-Norman. Funeral Service: 2:00pm, Saturday, June 18th, at the funeral home. Interment following: Sunset Memorial Park-Norman. Share condolences online: www…
Clara Mae Rosenfelt, 88, died June 8, 2022. Services are scheduled for 10:00 AM, Monday, June 13, 2022, at Wadley's Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Denver Cemetery in Norman. Condolences may be made, and service live streamed at www.wadleysfuneralservice.com.
Kirk Edward Johnson, 49, of Norman, passed away on June 7, 2022. Celebration of Life Service, 2PM, Thursday, June 16, McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church, 419 S. University Blvd., Norman. Online condolences may be shared at www.tribute.care (405.292.4787).