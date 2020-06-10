Norman voters will decide on a general obligation bond as a supplement to several city projects this fall, the city council decided Tuesday night.
Voters will see four ballot questions on August 25: one to support remaining projects in the Norman Forward sales tax fund for $90.6 million, a $5 million homeless resource center, $24.3 million in municipal complex renovations and a $5 million small business relief fund.
More than 70 percent of voters said yes to Norman Forward in 2015 but poll results show support has waned for a supplement to the fund. The 15-year, half-cent sales tax has completed several projects but due to waning sales tax collections and the rising cost of construction, others remain underfunded, city officials have said.
The city commissioned poll revealed 58% of voters would approve the Norman Forward bond request, with 32% strongly in favor and 26% being somewhat in favor. The opposed accounted for 33% with 19% strongly opposed and 14% somewhat opposed. Nine percent were undecided.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Kate Bierman was opposed to using bond money to help complete Norman Forward projects, calling the measure irresponsible in light of other needs in the city such as stormwater.
Two previous stormwater bonds failed to pass in 2016 and 2019.
Bierman was concerned that operating agreements and service contracts for facility use were not in place for proposed facilities. She balked at Norman Forward’s burgeoning project budgets and the condition of the city’s budget. The city faced a $1.3 million budget shortfall in April 2019, $3.5 million in the current fiscal year and projected a $1.5 million gap in the next fiscal year, The Norman Transcript reported previously.
“I’ve never seen projects so over budget in such a short period of time,” Bierman said. “I’ve been on the council since 2017 and every single year we have some kind of a budget crisis for some reason and I’m just extremely concerned, as I’ve said before, the pressure that these projects would put on the city budget. We spent $150 million in 2015 and now we’re asking for $90 million more.”
Cynthia Rogers serves on the Norman Forward Oversight Committee and said the city has already fulfilled what it promised to voters. She said the project’s ad hoc committee designs outpaced its budgets.
“What we promised citizens in Norman Forward was a sales tax revenue fund that would be spent on Norman Forward projects. That has absolutely been delivered and will be delivered,” Rogers said. “Now the problem is that the vision that the ad hoc committees have today is in some cases three times the cost of what was on the budget in 2015.”
One item in the Norman Forward ballot question Bierman did support was the homeless resource center. The council amended the ordinance to call for that project as a separate ballot question with council members Bill Scanlon, Ward 6, Stephen Holman, Ward 7 and Alexandra Scott, Ward 8, opposed. They expressed the belief that both were more likely to succeed if voters had one question for the items.
The council unanimously approved the remaining proposed ballot questions for the municipal renovations and the business relief package.
Poll results showed 66% of those surveyed support the city's renovation plans and 27% were opposed and 8% undecided. It also revealed 56% were in favor of helping small businesses recover from the pandemic and 30% were not with 14% undecided.
Completed Norman Forward projects include the Westwood Aquatic Center in May 2018, East Branch Library in July 2018, the Westwood Tennis Center in May 2019 and the Central Library in November 2019.
Remaining projects include Ruby Grant Park, Reaves Park project, Griffin Park improvements, a senior wellness center, an indoor aquatics and multi-sport complex and other projects.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
