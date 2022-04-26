Logie's On the Corner will continue to operate as a bar and restaurant but under new zoning and a license that reflects updated liquor laws.
The council approved Logie’s owner Joe Bendetti’s special use request with certain stipulations, 8-1, with Mayor Breea Clark voting against. The owner agreed to post 21 to enter signs, keep a full kitchen, control noise from outdoor speakers and maintain evening hours of operation to open no later than 4 p.m. and close at 2 a.m.
Bendettti's request comes after the state changed liquor laws in 2018 which state that 35% or more of monthly gross sales must be attributable to food items to be considered a restaurant. Logie's, 794 Asp Ave., was zoned in a commercial district as a restaurant but the special use permit is for a bar or tavern.
The zoning request was the result of an audit of Logie's food and alcohol sales, Bendetti said.
“This isn't an issue I can in good conscience leave or kick down the road further,” he said.
Bendetti assured the council that nothing would change — he would continue to operate a full kitchen and serve food until midnight as well as a full bar.
Residents who opposed it claimed the nature of the area, Campus Corner, would turn into a bar district as other merchants would follow suit if the council approved his request.
Bendetti disagreed.
“Today's Campus Corner has roughly the same amount of establishments, bar/restaurant, that plus or minus 15, that it had 15 years ago,” he said.
Ward 4 Lee Hall said the conditions assured the city that Logie's would continue to operate as both a restaurant and bar and that the character of the area also depended on landlords.
“A majority of business owners on Campus Corner are tenants, they lease their spaces,” she said. “So if it's their desire to develop an entertainment district and not a bar district, they have the ability to use the tenants.”
Hall said she supported it because of the faith she has in the ability of both the council to attach conditions and landlords to control the type of tenants. She also noted the Campus Corner Association board voted not to take a position on the zoning question, nor did the Presbyterian Church board of trustees.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman said he echoed Hall's comments and said declining Bendetti's request could eventually prompt Bendetti to leave, and “another” empty storefront would take its place.
Clark did not support it because she said it could change the nature of Campus Corner forever.
“I don't want to be part of a movement that changes that forever because I really don't think there will be a walking it back,” Clark said.
The zoning change will also mean the city can revoke the special use permit if Logie's does not follow the stipulations, Ward 2 Lauren Schueler said.
“Being able to apply some special conditions and have that restriction specifically is really appealing to me, because it allows us as a city to have repercussions to pull a special use permit if those things are not being met,” she said. “That, to me, is really important.”