Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Cloudy...with periods of freezing rain and sleet ending for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 17F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy this evening. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected overnight. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.