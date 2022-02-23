The historic Primrose Building is one step closer to holding lofts, commercial space and offices after a council vote Tuesday night.
The Norman City Council approved Tuesday a rezoning request for the Primrose Building, 115 S. Peters Ave. The building will go from intensive commercial to simple planned unit following the unanimous vote.
Ward 8 Matt Peacock recused himself having declared that he worked on the project. Peacock is an architect.
Built in 1930, Primrose was once a hotel. The last renovation was completed in 1973.
The 7,776-square-foot building built in 1930 is currently an office space, but James L. Adair of Adair Associates Realty plans to offer residences, commercial and office space, according to a staff presentation.
The bottom floor will be remodeled to allow for one Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible residential dwelling unit on the bottom floor and five one-room efficiency apartments on top. Part of the first floor will also feature office space.
Adair said he did not want to “set a precedent” by creating the entire unit for apartments alone and that he expected much of the first floor to become offices.
“I'd be delighted to see it go retail,” he said.
While the building does not offer parking, one space across the street will be dedicated to the ground floor apartment.
The project met with unanimous Planning Commission approval, but Commission David Boeck said he would prefer to see the entire building feature apartments.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman thanked Adair for bringing the project to council.
“There's a high demand for people who want to live in downtown Norman,” Holman said. “I'm looking forward to seeing this building get a facelift.”
Ward 4 Lee Hall said she supported the project for several reasons, especially because it meets the requirement of a special use permit and it filled in a missing piece for housing in the area.
“I like the possibility of a live-work unit. It is the kind of living arrangements where someone may live on the second floor of a building and have a dedicated workspace on the first floor,” Hall said.
Boozing in the park
In other business, the council approved the sale and service of alcohol at Ruby Grant park through an application process at City Hall.
Ward 1 Brandi Studley said her concern about permits being granted during sporting events was abated after staff told her permits would not be granted under those circumstances.
Adoption of the resolution comes ahead of an event scheduled March 5, the Shamrock 5K race, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Olsen said Tuesday.
“First and foremost, this is to put Ruby Grant on par with a few of our other community parks and add the option of beer and wines sales with special events permitting to the park,” Olsen said. “This promotes and focuses on our local breweries, with these breweries being the pre-approved vendor for events in our parks.”
The city has banned alcohol use in parks by ordinance since June 1987, a staff report indicated. The council adopted a resolution in November 2015 to allow permitted alcohol sales and service to Legacy Park, where a variety of events are held, the report states.
The council added Reeves, Andrews and Lions parks to the list of those excepted by permit.