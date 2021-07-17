The Norman City Council leaned in favor of several proposed projects that staff said could be funded with American Rescue Plan Act federal dollars during its annual retreat Friday.
The retreat, which allows councilors and city staff to publicly gather each year and discuss proposals and ideas, focused heavily Friday on how the city should spend its allocated federal dollars from the ARPA.
Open to the public, no public comment is allowed and no actions are taken based on any discussion at the retreat. Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman was absent. The retreat continues Saturday morning beginning at 9 a.m.
To date, the city has received $11.1 million in ARPA funds, and expects to receive an additional $11 million in 2022, The Transcript has reported.
At the top of the list was the proposed Emergency Operations Center and stormwater and water quality projects, followed by requests from nonprofit organizations based on federal guidelines.
The EOC faces a $9 million shortfall that persisted following the failure of an August 2020 bond election to shore up the delta for several municipal and quality of life projects.
Several residents opposed using ARPA funds for the EOC during previous council meetings, The Transcript reported.
City Manager Darrel Pyle recited the existing center’s conditions — the facility is unprepared for the worst weather, which would compromise the city’s ability to take emergency calls, among other critical issues. The city’s information technology system is also at risk.
“If we lose our computer infrastructure due to a tornado, our ability to respond to the public’s emergency is greatly limited,” Pyle said.
A letter from the city’s diversity and inclusion department praised the project after a dispatcher applicant who required wheelchair access was unable to accept employment with the city. The only accessible bathroom in the current emergency and communications building is down a flight of stairs without an elevator, Pyle noted.
The proposed facility cannot be built in phases because the surface cannot be hardened to withstand an F5 tornado unless it is built in one phase, he said.
Some councilors asked if, should other cities use Norman’s dispatch call center, they could also be required to help fund the facility. Pyle said he is considering several models of partnerships with other communities, but it would most likely be based on a user fee rated by call volume answered for those cities.
Other options
The council also discussed using ARPA funds for affordable housing opportunities. Declining properties could be purchased at fair market value and handed over to the Norman Housing Authority, or used through the city’s housing programs to mitigate housing insecurity and homelessness, staff said.
Homebase has been contracted to study housing insecurity in Norman and identify gaps in resources to mitigate homelessness, The Transcript has reported.
The city has been eyeing 718 N. Porter Ave. for months in a proposed property swap with the Norman Regional Hospital Authority. If approved, the hospital authority would hand over the property to the city in exchange for land the city owns in the hospital authority’s Porter Campus.
Pyle said the hospital authority’s property could be remodeled as an overnight shelter with nonprofit resources on the top floor, or as a sobering center for people who are detained on public intoxication complaints. Sobering centers are not for people who are found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, he clarified.
“We think it makes sense not to figure out what 718 (N. Porter Ave.) means until we get that (Homebase) report,” Pyle said. The final study findings will be completed by October.
“It would be eligible for a remodel with ARP(A) dollars,” Pyle said.
City Utilities Director Chris Mattingly provided a presentation to the council on the need for a water rate increase and capital projects, but it would be up to the council to decide if the city would call for an election to raise rates for increasing annual costs and projects, or use a combination of ARPA money and propose a rate increase to voters.
Capital projects include a $14 million automatic meter infrastructure system and a well blending plant, at a cost between $14 to $16 million. Utility rate increases must be approved by voters, according to the city’s charter.
Voters decide
Several items may appear on ballots next year for utility rate increases and charter amendments. The council received a 41-page summary of the Charter Review Commission’s recommendations for potential changes, which require voter approval. Staff did not provide a detailed presentation of the recommendations.
For ongoing water service, Mattingly presented possible rate hikes to the council based on usage levels and a base fee.
The base fee is $7.50 and $3.35 for 0-5,000 gallons. The proposed increase would charge $9.50 for the base fee and $4.35 for 0-5,000, with 73% of customers being billed for 5,000 gallons a month or less.
Consumers who use more water would pay an additional $8.40 for 6,000 gallons to $21 for 15,000 gallons. The proposed rate increases were not set in stone, Mattingly said, and he asked the council to consider them for further discussion.
Mayor Breea Clark proposed the possibility of asking voters to approve an annual water rate increase of 1%. Anything above that amount would have to be approved by the electorate.
Other charter amendments that would require a vote include the possibility of a new franchise agreement with OG&E — the last expired in 2018, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said. A second franchise with OEC also recently expired, she said.
Franchise agreements set the fee that a utility company pays to have access to infrastructure in city right of ways, Walker said.
Nonprofits
The council also discussed requests from the nonprofit community.
To date, Clark said she has received a request for $500,000 from Food & Shelter, Inc. and another request for the same amount from the Virtue Center. Councilor Lauren Schueler recused herself from the discussion because she serves on the Virtue Center board.
While Clark said she was unsure about allocating such an amount to one entity, discussion was favorable among the councilors to consider establishing a nonprofit grant program if those requests fit within the federal guidelines.
Little discussion arose regarding using ARPA funds for a mobile crisis response program, which appeared on the potential funding list.
On Tuesday, the council held a study session to consider a possible partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. The agency received increased funding to expand mobile crisis teams and add mental health crisis centers throughout the state.