The Norman City Council may decide to make changes to its parking ordinance to curtail excessive and challenging parking requirements for businesses, and may brace for fifth generation cellular technology.
City Planning Director Jane Hudson gave the council a peek at proposed changes to the parking ordinance during the Tuesday night study session.
A defining difference in the ordinance would change the word “required” to “recommended” when referring to the minimum number of parking spaces for some developments, Hudson’s staff report shows. If the council approves the “recommended” phrasing for the city’s ordinance, it could still add maximum parking spaces for different developments afterward.
Single family homes would still be required to have two parking spaces, and fraternity and sorority residences one space per bedroom.
“Until we can figure out something else, I think we need to keep those in place,” Hudson said.
Changing the required number of spaces to “recommended” could help small businesses, Hudson pointed out. Smaller businesses that attempt to relocate or expand could currently experience a barrier to growth due to the minimum number of spaces required; right now, they face hurdles from having to tear down a building to add parking spaces next door, to the inability to reuse an older building, Hudson said.
Small businesses are less likely to be able to afford parking space development, she said.
“It’s a lot of money to buy that land to accommodate the parking requirements that we have,” Hudson said. “This might help us bring in some smaller business, more local developers. There’s a lot of positives.”
Ward 7 Stephen Holman said he noticed that the excessive parking spot requirement has forced developers to remove trees to accommodate the required minimum number.
Easing up on parking requirements appears to be a well-timed move as transportation and shopping trends change, Hudson said. Buying groceries online for curbside pickup, rideshare companies, public transit, and a shift to walkable areas all have more people leaving their cars at home or choosing not to own one.
Without the burden of excessive parking lots, Norman could also see more businesses closer together.
“This reduction in the parking requirement could bring us to allow additional development on lots,” Hudson said. “We can have more development, more mixed use and getting residents closer to some of those amenities that we already have in place.”
Impacts to stormwater would likely prove positive, as fewer spaces mean less impervious surfaces and more green space for rainwater, Hudson noted.
The council also heard a presentation from Assistant City Attorney Beth Muckala, who told councilors what they can’t require and what they can do when it comes to 5G technology cropping up around town.
State and federal law have largely set the boundaries for the allowances cellular technology companies can impose on a city. The 5G structure is similar to a utility pole in appearance, but must be constructed to “fit in” with the surrounding area and structures, like downtown Norman’s decorative light fixtures.
While a municipality can require documentation, it cannot require more than is necessary to prove the structure falls within code requirements. It cannot deny a provider the right to place its technology on an OG&E utility pole. The city cannot use regulations to “prohibit the provision of wireless service.” The city also can’t discriminate among providers.
There will be no quid pro quo.
“We cannot tell them, ‘hey, you have to put it here.’ We can’t say, ‘We’ll give you this for that.’ Obviously we have to follow safety codes, and we have the ability to deny under certain circumstances,” Muckala explained.
Visibility and aesthetics are two possible reasons to deny a 5G structure, the guidelines for which are detailed in state law.
“They cannot be more than 10 feet taller than those around or 50 feet above ground level,” Muckala said. “They must try to conceal. We can adopt reasonable and non-discriminatory spacing. As long as they’re not interfering with other technology that isn’t already placed, they can be located on the same pole.”
Changes to the city’s ordinance reflect the desire to prevent an excessive number of poles in a defined area. Collocation is the practice of placing the structure on an existing pole.
Muckala’s proposed change would force the vendor to provide an affidavit stating “why collocation will not work and a new pole needs to be installed,” the amended ordinance language reads.
Additional proposed changes would prevent the pole from encroaching on a sidewalk or walkway, and no new pole would be allowed within 500 feet of an “existing wireless support structure” located on the same side of the street.