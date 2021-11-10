Residents could see excessive parking spaces disappear from new business development and the emergence of 6G cellular technology following approved changes to ordinances.
The Norman City Council at its Tuesday meeting unanimously approved the changes to the city’s two parking and cellular tower ordinances.
AT&T submitted 78 applications for 5G small cellular technology to be attached to existing or new utility poles. Four were approved, Assistant City Attorney Heather Pool told the council. Changes to the cellular tower ordinance sets parameters to protect pedestrian areas like sidewalks and limits the space between poles to no less than 500 feet, the presentation documents read.
CNN reported in April 2020 that upgrading from 4G to 5G could open the door for future revolutionary innovations like remote surgeries, self-driving cars and automated factories. Changes to the ordinance and evolving technology will pave the way for 6G technology, said John Gray, assistant vice president for senior legal counsel at AT&T.
“[This] 5G is just the tip of the knife,” he said. “As to the technology, we’ve already started working on 6G ... it will blow you away. Just like we went from 4[G] to 5[G], 6[G] is even shorter. When the time comes for 6[G] to be rolled out, because we have something we think we can work with, Norman will be in the running for 6G when it comes out. Those communities in which they do not have ordinances we can work under, they’ll always lag behind.”
Mayor Breea Clark said it was one more indication that “Norman is a special place.”
“I appreciate AT&T continuing to come to the table and work with us to make sure that we’re equal partners in vital service to our residents. It is our responsibility to ensure a variety of things in their everyday lives from internet services to sidewalks,” she said.
Parking changes
Changes to the city’s parking ordinances will mean recommended spaces will be reduced for some development, Planning Director Jane Hudson said. The allowance of fewer spaces for some businesses will be friendlier to small businesses who cannot afford to install a large parking lot, she said.
Under the ordinance, the new recommendation for apartment and “apartment hotels” will decrease from 1.8 required to a recommended 1.2 per unit. The recommendation for hotels or motels will decrease from 1.8 per unit to 1 and boarding houses will drop from 1.2 to 1 per room.
Some portions of the ordinance remain unchanged. Single and two-family houses or duplexes are required to have 2 parking spaces per unit. Fraternity and sorority houses are required to have one per “accommodation,” Hudson said. Mobile home parks are required to install two parking spaces per unit, Hudson said.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman praised the changes as consistent with the council’s intention to banish “an arbitrary number of parking spaces.”
“That’s how we ended up with some of these massive parking lots that aren’t even full on Black Friday,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is … an approach that allows us to assess the different circumstances that each property might have — they may not need 50 spaces. If you need more of them, there’s an option for that, too.”
Other business
The council set the 2022 municipal election filing dates from Dec. 6-8. The election for even numbered wards and the mayor is set for Feb. 8 and April 5 should a runoff be necessary, the resolution reads.
The city’s bus fleet will receive new video surveillance upgrades after the council approved a $122,473 contract with AngelTrax. The city’s portion of a federal grant match would total $84,204 with the remaining $38,269 to be reimbursed, the staff report read.
Ongoing remediation of asbestos found in a city building will cost nearly $1 million. The old library is being remodeled as a new development services to house planning and zoning under one roof. The council approved expenditures from 10 funds to be used for other construction projects which will be delayed, including alley repair and street striping, Southlake Park improvements and a sidewalk project on Acres and Porter Avenue, the ordinance reads.