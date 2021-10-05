A long awaited study on the city's current and proposed homeless response will be up for discussion as the City Council tries to solve issues surrounding barriers to housing.
Homebase will discuss the gaps analysis portion of its Strategic Plan to Address Homeless with the council during a session Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The discussion comes eight months after the council approved $100,000 to the vendor in January 2021. City homeless program coordinator Michelle Evans requested the study to analyze gaps in services to the unhoused and provide direction for future resource response.
The council has considered building a permanent overnight shelter and day center where resources are available to those experiencing housing insecurity and homelessness. Voters declined a $5 million general obligation in August 2020 that would have set aside money for an undetermined capital project to target homelessness.
Since December 2019, the city has operated a temporary warming shelter through March but in 2021 extended it as an emergency shelter due to continuing demand following the COVID-19 pandemic. The council approved a $400,000 Emergency Solutions grant Sept. 29 to extend the shelter through August 2022.
Presentation documents were not attached to Tuesday's agenda and were not provided to The Transcript at press time Monday.