Four City Council wards will gain and lose residents, three will increase and one will lose population if the council gives a new map final approval.
The recreated Reapportionment Ad Hoc Committee is expected to send new proposed City Council wards forward to the council at its next meeting on Wednesday. The committee must rebalance each ward’s population using the U.S. Census Bureau data every 10 years.
The wards must be rebalanced as equally as possible within a 10% change in population. The committee must also draw lines as straight and as contiguous as possible while it avoids splitting up existing precincts. It must also keep communities of common interest intact and draw lines along easily recognized roads.
The new map shows subtle changes across all wards. No wards deviated in population by more than 5.33%, in Ward 5.
Following the dissolution of the first committee in January over allegations of gerrymandering, the new one formed armed with information not available last year.
The 2020 U.S. Census report was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant the committee did not have new precinct lines at the time it redrew ward boundaries. Meanwhile, the committee was behind a City Charter-mandated timeline to form and submit a report to the council.
The committee will meet to discuss the map at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday before it will consider sending the map to the council for consideration. If the committee approves, the council would see it on an agenda July 26.
The committee held a public hearing on June 15 and presented its proposed map. No residents offered comment at that time.
Following the meeting, the city received no additional comment, said the city’s Geographical Systems Information director, Joyce Green.
“The City received no feedback at the public hearing and I have no calls or emails before or after asking questions or giving opinions about the plan,” she said in an email to the newspaper.
Green said new precinct data was important to the process.
“The new precincts allowed the committee more opportunities to equalize the population amongst the wards without major changes that split communities of common interest or a large number of precincts,” she said.
An at-large committee member who served on both the 2021 and 2022 committees Christopher Tall Bear said the process went smoothly.
“[Precinct data] added an extra layer of refinement to the process,” he said. “I gained a lot of experience through that first process, which was almost like trial by fire. I think the gerrymandering and all that stuff, it was a bit of a hot-button issue, and people were very sensitive to that.”
Tortorello said he had no concerns with the new ward boundaries, and Lynn said he would likely approve it.
“I sent a trusted constituent from Ward 3 to be a representative for the redistricting,” Lynn said. “I have full faith in his wisdom in the redistricting process. I have stayed completely neutral in their work and will lean heavily toward approving the new boundaries with no changes.”
It was a stark contrast to the public meetings which drew dozens of residents who protested the boundaries as first proposed in the fall of 2021.
The new proposed ward boundary map shows small changes compared to the sweeping changes proposed in September 2021. The committee which proposed that map faced a haze of gerrymandering accusations and demands to disband the committee.
The committee chose to send 12 square miles of Ward 6, a largely urban area, into Ward 5, a largely rural population. At the time, Ward 5 residents accused the committee of failing to keep the community “common interest” farmers intact. It would have moved the eastern boundary of Ward 6 west from 36th Avenue NE to 60th Avenue NE.
Two conservative city councilors also objected to the Sept. 2021 proposed boundaries. Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello were elected on the heels of a movement to boost police funding following the council’s 2020 decision to reallocate nearly $1 million from the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget increase.
At the time, Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello accused the committee of gerrymandering because he would lose key precincts which swung the vote in his favor and after a Ward 1 committee member Larla Turner called him “dangerous to the ward” and referred to the ward as being populated with “white supremacists.”
Ward 3 Kelly Lynn also took exception to the new boundaries because he too would lose swing precincts to Ward 8.
In September, the boundary was set to move Ward 3 to Ward 8 north from Rock Creek to Indian Hills Road and west to 72nd NW.
Weeks after Mayor Breea Clark refused to disband the committee, she changed her position and did so in January 2022. She said the committee did not have all the information necessary to complete the process, and that she wanted to ensure the process was as transparent as possible.
She told the council during a regular meeting that she would accept nominations to the committee for each ward from councilors.
The new map, ward by ward
Ward 1: Ward 1 will change on its southwestern and eastern borders to add 1,856 residents from Ward 7 and give 210 to Ward 5 between Alameda Street and Lindsey Avenue, from 36th NE and 48th NE Avenues.
Ward 2: From the northern boundary, Ward 2 will gain 1,912 from Ward 8 on the northern boundary south from Robinson Street and Berry Road, and lose 1,501 to Ward 4 south between Berry Road and Chautauqua Avenue to State Highway 9.
Ward 3: From the northwest boundary of Ward 3 north from Franklin Avenue between 48th, west to Interstate 35, Ward 3 will gain 768 residents from Ward 8. The ward would not lose any residents to other wards.
Ward 4: Ward 4 will gain 1,501 on the southern boundary at Berry Road and Chautauqua Avenue to State Highway 9. It will add 386 residents from Ward 7 north of Lindsey Street from Chautauqua to State Highway 77 to the west. The ward will gain 614 from Ward 8 north of Main Street between Berry and west to SH-77. It will not lose population to any wards.
Ward 5: The largely rural ward will gain just 36 residents from Ward 6 north of Franklin Avenue between 24th Avenue NE and 36th Avenue NE. It will add 210 residents from Ward 1 north from Lindsey to Alameda between 36th and 48th Street. It did not lose any residents to nearby wards.
Ward 6: In addition to the 36 residents it will give to Ward 5, Ward 6 will give 3,960 to Ward 8 south of Tecumseh to Rock Creek Road between 12th Avenue and Porter Avenue. It will gain 803 residents from the same ward at Porter and Robinson to Rock Creek and 12th.
Ward 7: Ward 1 will gain 1,856 residents from Ward 7 at its northeast boundary from SH-77 to 12th and Lindsey. Ward 4 will add 386 from Ward 7 east of SH-77 to Chautauqua.
Ward 8: The ward will lose 1,192 to Ward 2 on the southern boundary from Robinson Street and Berry Road. From the northwest boundary of Ward 3 at Franklin Avenue to 48th Avenue west to Interstate 35, it will lose 768. The ward will lose 614 to Ward 4, north of Main Street between Berry and west of SH-77. It will send 803 people to Ward 6 from Porter and Robinson to Rock Creek and 12th NE. It will gain 3,960 from Ward 6 south of Tecumseh to Rock Creek Road between 12th NW Avenue and Porter Avenue.