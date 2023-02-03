A young smartly dressed professional strode purposefully into Main Street Pottery, 410 E, Main Street one recent afternoon. He was there to retrieve a few ceramic vessels that had been recently fired in the studio’s kiln and were ready for pick up. The small well-made pieces with attractive glaze were brought out and looked terrific. Possibly they’d been made by his spouse or girlfriend.
“Not bad for a ten year old, huh,” the gent observed proudly. He was advised to start saving now for his budding student artist to attend the Kansas City Art Institute. That’s undoubtedly typical of the cheerful exchanges that Main Street Pottery proprietor Katy Nickell experiences on a regular basis in her bright, spacious studio. The longtime Norman resident opened the work and exhibition space last September.
“We’re a pottery studio and art gallery,” Nickell said. “We have fine art and ceramics for sale. We also offer wheel throwing and hand building classes with workshops and memberships. There are lots of options and in the spring we’re going to start offering painting classes as well.”
Main Street Pottery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. They’ll also be open for every Art Walk evening, hosting work demonstrations and sales of art from the creative community here.
“I’m offering access to ceramics for the general public,” Nickell said. “Anybody who’s interested and wants to get into clay can come here and make things. Whether you have no experience or lots of experience, I offer a variety of options for everybody, so people will have access to it. Ceramics is not convenient for you to do on your own because of the equipment that’s required.”
Nickell is eminently qualified to make this endeavor succeed. She began as a child artist who went on to complete a graduate degree in fine art ceramics. Nickell is personable, business-like and thoroughly steeped in central Oklahoma’s arts scenes.
“I taught three dimensional art at Norman High School for six years,” she said. “I retired four years ago because I have five kids and wanted to spend more time with my family and focus on working on ceramics more.”
Nickell began teaching adult ceramics classes while her current studio was another business called Oil and Clay, which relocated to Gray Street.
“It was a great opportunity for me to take over this beautiful location on Main Street and offer more classes, memberships and studio time for my students,” she said. “I love teaching and I’m really passionate about getting people excited about pottery and ceramics. I want people to make what they want to make, so I don’t usually have specific projects in classes. I want people to experience the joy of pottery and how many possibilities there are. A lot of people say how therapeutic it is to sit down and focus on making one amazing thing with clay, blocking everything in your life and the world out.”
There’s a time management aspect to making ceramics. Nickell said the process doesn’t like to be hurried.
“You have to take your time making it and also while it’s drying and be patient when you’re firing it in the kiln,” she said. “Make sure moisture content level is right and doing things at the right time for the clay in the project you’re working on.”
Nickell enjoys introducing students to the possibilities offered by making ceramics.
“You can make functional or decorative pieces, fancy and elaborate or simple and rustic,” she said. “It’s all up to your personal aesthetic or what your desire is to make. People come in who want to make napkin holders, soap dishes, bowls or plates, very utilitarian pieces. I love that but I also love when they want to make a sculpture, big pumpkin or clay flowers, seeing their vision to fruition.”
Nickell often learns from her students. One lesson is that there’s no one way of doing things. A recent student wasn’t looking to make coffee cups, he wanted to test his own limits with little regard for having anything tangible to show for it.
“He had pottery experience and wanted to see how far he could push the clay,” Nickell said. “He’d throw these really beautiful cylinders on the wheel. He wasn’t interested in making, but more in the relationship between him and the clay, how tall he could get it and how thin the walls could be. He wanted to see what he could accomplish. It was the experience rather than the end product, which was very cool to me.”
Nickell is partnering with other Norman artists who want to sell their art in the gallery or teach classes in the studio.
“I want there to be a definite community vibe here,” she said. “Not only to use the facilities but to interact and get inspired by each other.”
Main Street Pottery invites sweethearts of all ages in for this month’s Second Friday Art Walk, February 10. They’ll be providing everything necessary for $15 or under to glaze your own personalized heart-shaped ceramic valentine for that special someone in your life.
