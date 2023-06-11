The popular Beyond the Backyard workshop series is back, and it’s coming to the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) the second Monday of every month starting in June.
Join OSU Extension educators for a fun and educational series of workshops on how to be more sustainable at home and get closer to your food source.
Here’s the information they sent me on their upcoming workshop sessions.
June 12 – Overview of Food Preservation with Family and Consumer Sciences Educator Christi Evans: This session provides an overview of food preservation methods including refrigeration, freezing, canning and drying. Participants will learn two safe methods of canning foods at home —water bath and pressure canning. The correct canning method and equipment for the type of food you are canning are essential for food safety.
“We’ll review what equipment is needed and the importance of following guidelines for the type of food, the size of jar, and packing methods for canning foods,” Evans said. “We’ll also discuss the importance of testing pressure canner dial gauges annually.”
July 10 – Backyard Pecans with Agriculture Educator Brad Secraw: A pecan tree or two can provide healthy, edible nuts and ornamental shade for your property. However, they do come with problems. While commercial pecan production is complicated, someone with just a couple of trees and limited resources can do a few simple things to improve nut production and quality.
“Whether you are looking for a recommendation on what trees to plant or you have inherited pecan trees on your property, this program is designed to help anyone make the most of their trees,” Secraw said.
August 14 – Pest Control in the Garden with Horticulture Educator Courtney DeKalb-Myers: “By the end of the summer, we’re tired and so are our plants,” DeKalb-Myers said. “Stressed plants are more likely to be susceptible to insects and diseases. In this workshop, we’ll discuss some common garden insects and diseases and strategies for mitigating them.”
Sept. 11 – Meat and Fiber Rabbits with Agriculture Educator Brad Secraw: Many people are looking for ways to be more self-sufficient with meat production in a limited amount of space.
Sheep, goats, and even chickens may require too much space or may not be allowed due to zoning rules. In these situations, meat rabbits may be good option. Quick growing, highly efficient and easy to handle, they’re a nearly silent alternative. This program will introduce raising rabbits for meat production.
“Basic Information on angora rabbits for fiber production will also be provided,” Secraw said.
Oct. 9 – Native Plants with Horticulture Educator Courtney DeKalb-Myers:
“Native plants are a popular choice for Oklahoma landscapes,” DeKalb-Meyers said. “They’re adapted to Oklahoma’s wild weather.”
Planting natives can also reduce the water needs of your landscape and provide beneficial habitats for pollinators.
“In this workshop, we’ll cover the benefits of native plants, strategies for creating a native plant garden, and popular plant selections,” she said.
Nov. 13 – Food Safety during the Holidays with Family and Consumer Sciences Educator Christi Evans: Holidays are a great time to enjoy meals with family and friends, but it’s important to follow safe food practices to protect your loved ones from getting sick.
“This class will review important food safety steps to help prevent food poisoning at your next family gathering,” Evans said.
Sign up for these free sessions at thewellok.org/all-classes/month/2023-06.
