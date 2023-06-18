Father’s Day is a day to thank our fathers, grandfathers or father figures for being positive role models. My dad has been gone for several years now, but I still have male friends who I respect and see as vital role models in the lives of others as well as in my life.
This doesn’t mean they are necessarily old enough to be my dad. It means they protect those who are vulnerable — especially children — they lead by example with good behavior, and they show compassion and empathy to others.
But you can’t take care of others if you don’t take care of yourself first, guys.
June is, appropriately, Men’s Health Month.
“This month is all about encouraging the men in your life (including you, men out there!) to take care of their bodies by eating right, exercising, and working to prevent disease,” according to nationaltoday.com. “The official symbol for the month is a blue ribbon and the purpose of Men’s Health Month is to heighten the awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of diseases including cancer, heart disease, and depression.”
As a daughter who lost her beloved father to lung cancer, my first suggestion would be to quit smoking, vaping and using tobacco products. The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, 1-800-QUIT NOW, has free services and resources. See https://okhelpline.com/ for videos and to sign up for free patches, gum or lozenges. They also provide live online group sessions, coaching via text, supportive emails, guides to being tobacco free and a quit kit.
Harvard Health Publishing (Harvard Medical School) reminds us that men are more likely to drink alcohol, use tobacco and make other risky choices while they are less likely to see a doctor for regular medical checkups
I never knew my maternal grandfather. He died due to a heart attack when my mother was 18-years-old. His oldest son also died of heart disease. His other son committed suicide due to depression and pain from an old war injury. We lost my older brother years ago due to a variety of health issues related to obesity and his refusal to see a doctor until it was too late.
These men left behind people who loved them, and I can’t help but wonder if at least my uncles and my brother might have lived longer had they sought help sooner for their issues.
The Oklahoma Department of Health is urging people to “commit to speaking up about mental health in ways that support safety, help-seeking, and healing,” as part of Men’s Health Month. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free, confidential, 24/7 support by phone [988] or online chat https://fal.cn/3yS0L. The Crisis Text Line provides free, confidential, 24/7 support by text [text HOME to 741741 from anywhere in the U.S.] https://fal.cn/3yS0K
Guys, please hear this. We really don’t want to outlive you. We don’t want to miss you on every holiday and wish you were here with the children or grandchildren or nephews and nieces or whoever you left behind.
We want to celebrate Father’s Day with you.
Death is inevitable, but preserving your health is a positive step to living your longest, best life.
“Many of the major health risks that men face can be prevented with a healthy lifestyle: regular exercise, a healthy diet, not smoking, stress reduction, and alcohol consumption in the moderate range (no more than two drinks a day) if at all. Regular checkups and screening tests can spot disease early, when it is easiest to treat,” (“Men’s Health,” Harvard Health Publishing).
The Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) 210 S. James Garner Ave. offers free classes and events that might help, like the Veteran’s Coffee Social on Tuesday at 9 a.m., free weekly Tai Chi classes or the Healthy Aging Series taught by a registered nurse and healthy aging specialist on Thursdays. Sign up for these and other free or low-cost classes at The Well online at thewellok.org/all-classes.
Here’s wishing you the happiest, healthiest Father’s Day ever!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.