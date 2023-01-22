Most of us know that the Department of Human Services needs good foster homes for children, but we may not know much else.
To educate the public, Child Welfare Specialist Terry Banks is presenting a forum to provide information and answer questions, hoping education about Oklahoma foster and adoptive care will encourage more eligible families and individuals to sign up.
“This is for all community members whether you are single or married,” Banks said. “The screening process doesn’t eliminate people based on marital status.”
Foster FAQS is an informational session for anyone who has ever been interested in making a difference in the lives of children in foster care. This free event is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday at The Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), 210 S. James Garner Ave.
Registration is not required, but you can click on The Well’s calendar and add it to your own calendar as a reminder.
“I’m not trying to sell people on foster care, but I am trying to inform the public. Not everyone can foster and that’s okay!” Banks said. “I think it depends on circumstances and where their heart lies. My intention is to have an open discussion about it.”
The information in the session will focus on Cleveland County and will cover a variety of topics concerning foster care and adoption.
“If you feel like you want to support foster kiddoes, let’s talk about that,” he said.
Banks said the number of children needing a loving home in Cleveland County would surprise many people. Currently there are 6,546 children in custody in the state of Oklahoma,” he said. “Out of the 6,546 in custody, 304 of them are in Cleveland County.
“Right now, there is a significant need for foster homes to help care for children in state custody,” he said.
While Banks has done presentations and events within the community, including farmers markets, Rotary clubs and other clubs and associations, this is the first event of this type in Cleveland County.
“We felt like The Well was the perfect venue to reach interested persons within the community,” he said. “It’s a space that people are now familiar with and we felt they would be comfortable talking about foster care and adoption in this open forum setting.”
This will be an open discussion, Banks said, not a speaker talking to an audience.
“I want to sit down and talk with people and develop that relationship,” he said.
Participants will be able to ask any questions they have and learn about the DHS assessment process. The event is free and open to the public whether they are interested in participating in foster care of adoption or if they just want to learn more about how it works.
“There are ways to support children in foster care without being a foster or adoptive parent, and we will talk about that,” Banks said.
Terry Banks is a foster care recruiter with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. He’s been with the agency for eight years.
Banks enjoys connecting with the community. He lives in Oklahoma City with his wife and three kids.
To sign up for free and low-cost classes at The Well, visit thewellok.org/all-classes.
