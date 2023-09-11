Justin Tyler Church, 20, was charged with first-degree burglary, assault and battery and threatening to perform a violent act.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Norman police were dispatched on Sept. 2 for an assault report. Once police arrived, the person identified by law enforcement as the victim alleged Church had beat her up, and he did it often.
The affidavit stated the victim and Church had an argument at the OU football game, so she went home. She asked Church's roommate to bring her medicine. However, Church tagged along even though he wasn't invited, and the victim didn't see him when she looked through the peephole, the affidavit said.
The officer wrote in the affidavit the victim opened the door, and Church forced his way into the apartment. The affidavit said an argument ensued, and Church threw her into two bedroom doors.
"The defendant proceeded to break a disco ball that was in the apartment and held it to the victim's throat/ chest area, threatening her," the officer wrote in the affidavit.
The affidavit stated there was a pattern of abuse, and based on the circumstances and the evidence, Church was arrested and transported to the Cleveland County Detention Center.
Church is still booked into jail with an $18,000 bond.
A man from Moore was accused of threatening someone with a gun
Jonathan Scott Green, 38, was charged with two counts of feloniously pointing a firearm.
Moore police officers were dispatched on Sept. 10 to the 2000 block of Lake Crest Drive for a disturbance. According to court documents, a woman showed up at the residence to gather her belongings and alleged Green had pointed a gun at her.
The probable cause affidavit stated the woman feared for her life because this wasn't the first incident where Green had made threats while holding the gun. She told police there was an incident where Green had pointed the gun at his head and played Russian roulette.
Another incident referenced in the affidavit was Green told the woman's child he would "kill his daddy" while loading a rifle and leaving the residence.
A second person involved and referenced as another victim by police alleged Green had begun pushing them in an attempt to start a physical altercation. When that failed, the affidavit said Green went to his bedroom, retrieved a gun, and came back pointing the gun and said, "I'll shoot you."
The affidavit said Green was arrested and transported to the county jail.
