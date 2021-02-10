The Cleveland County Courthouse and sheriff’s office headquarters are closed today due to icy road conditions, according to county officials.
The courthouse and sheriff’s office were also closed Wednesday, as Norman has been recently hit with cold and icy weather.
Court cases scheduled for the Wednesday and Thursday have been unable to meet, including a racketeering trial involving defendants Marcus Larod Jackson, 22, of Norman, and Juwan Thomas Square, 23, of Moore, who both face multiple charges related to racketeering, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and shooting with intent to kill, among other charges.
District Judge Michael Tupper said the trial will resume when the courthouse reopens.
City spokesperson Annahlyse Meyer said rural residents with Wednesday trash collection would have their trash collected Saturday instead. This impacts residents south of Alameda Street and East of 84th Avenue and those west of Porter Avenue and north of Rock Creek Road. The remaining residences are expected to have normal trash collection, with some delays expected.
She said no city buildings have closed thus far, and city crews have been out since Monday sanding and salting major intersections and bridges. However, when temperatures are below 20 degrees, salt is not effective to melt ice.
She told residents who must get out to be aware of black ice on roadways that may not look slick.
With temperatures below freezing, she advised residents to leave pipes dripping to avoid burst water lines and possible flooding.
Regarding the city’s homeless community, Meyer said resources have been extended to help residents who need a warm place to stay.
The city’s warming shelter at 325 E. Comanche St. is now open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly through March, with a maximum capacity of 35 guests.
During the extreme cold temperatures, Food and Shelter, 201 Reed Ave., will be open from 6:45 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily. Breakfast, lunch, dinner with hot drinks and ready-to-eat meals will be available. Transportation between the warming shelter and Food and Shelter will be provided.
The Salvation Army, 318 E. Hayes St., is extending their availability during the weather event, as well. Guests who have already been screened and are on the bed list will be allowed to stay throughout the day. The Salvation Army is open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m., with dinner at 5:30.
Those in need of warm clothes, shelter or assistance can call the 211 hotline.
Residents wishing to help can contact United Way at 329-2021. Items including small blankets, hand warmers, socks, gloves, gently used jackets and hats can be donated to Food and Shelter or the Salvation Army.
