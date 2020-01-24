The white walls of the Firehouse Art Center gallery popped with vibrant colors and bold shapes Friday morning as one group of proud artists displayed the results of months of learning and growing.
The artists weren’t professionals. Many had never dabbled in art before attending Firehouse’s Healing Studio, where they’ve spent several months learning about master artists and painting or collaging their own masterpieces.
On Friday, the artists celebrated the opening of Firehouse's 2020 Healing Studio exhibition, where anyone can see their artwork displayed on the gallery walls.
The Healing Studio offers free weekly art sessions, usually centered around painting, for adults with different levels of physical or cognitive abilities. Students learn about another artist’s work each week, then get to create their own interpretations of a certain piece.
“[Students] have all had to put their own interpretation on it, not just copy a picture,” said Jane Lawson, Firehouse’s Healing Studio instructor. “I think that helps them with their self esteem, with their creativity, with thinking and talking about their lives as well.”
Each year’s Healing Studio program centers around a theme, which Lawson uses to pick artists for her students to study and emulate. Students will generally interpret one painting each week, said Lawson, who chose “perfect vision” as this year’s theme. On Friday, the curated paintings and collages on the gallery walls depicted horses, foxes, eyes, canoes and more, showing off each student's individual style.
While students are all at different levels of ability, the Healing Studio is accommodating and flexible to students' needs and desires, and provides a place for many students to begin fostering belonging and community, said Firehouse executive director Douglas Shaw Elder.
“This is more about providing a place for our healing studio students where they feel at home, where they feel ‘this is the one place that I feel like a permanent resident in Norman,’” Elder said. “They don’t get to go out to City Council meetings, they don’t get to actively participate in things, but everybody in this town should have a place where they feel welcome.”
The healing studio isn’t an art therapy program, but for many students, the program’s weekly meetings can have a therapeutic effect. Projects can bring up deep questions of identity or answers for personal struggles in students, Lawson said.
“We don’t have a miracle cure every week or every year, but we’re helping people with their daily struggles, so I think that’s why I love teaching the arts,” Lawson said, “...We’ve grown in confidence, we’ve grown in the themes we cover — I think this is the best healing exhibition yet.”
Cretia Goodpasture has been coming to Healing Studio for about three years, and said she’s seen the program impact her self-confidence and mental health.
“This class has really, really helped me with my self-esteem, and I really, really love it,” Goodpasture said. “It helps me with my depression...it’s really helped me come a long way. I’m just better — people can see it now.”
While this year’s program involved mostly painting, Lawson also assigned theme-inspired collages, and said she hopes to get into ceramics with her next class. Students can sometimes get frustrated with projects, but Lawson said it’s important for her to push them outside of their comfort zones.
“I do feel that I push my students, and I make them look at the art in a different way and try different techniques, though most of it’s painting today,” Lawson said.
When Jayne Jones first started coming to the healing studio, she was seeking self care. Jones, who completed the program for the first time this year, works in mental health care, and said she’s found art cathartic.
“It’s like everything goes away and you’re focused on what you’re doing and what you’re trying to do — it helps release stuff,” said Jones, who has now begun painting at home as well.
As state funding from the Oklahoma Arts Council has dramatically dipped over the last few years, Firehouse hasn’t been immune to financial woes, Elder said. While this year’s Healing Studio has gotten a boost from a National Endowment for the Arts grant, donations and running a smart business are more important than ever as grants and sponsorships become more scarce, he said.
“It is up to me to keep this business rolling forward,” Elder said. “At the same time, if we are not providing classes for those most in need — like the Healing Studio, like our veterans, like children in need who can’t afford to take classes who want to have art — I have to run our business in a strong enough way to make sure and guarantee that programs like this can go forward.”
Despite unpredictable funding, Lawson and Elder both said the Healing Studio has been able to consistently grow since its inception more than a decade ago. Over the past 13 years, Lawson has been able to create a safe space for students to open up and share themselves and their art, Elder said.
“Without the safety, security and warmth that takes place, you will not be able to get people to trust themselves, then express [themselves],” Elder said. “I’ve hired a lot of teachers over the years… but Jane, I would say it’s her wide breadth of knowledge and understanding of people combined that makes healing wonderful.”
Healing Studio
Firehouse Art Center's Healing Studio exhibition is open to the public until Feb. 22. Firehouse is located at 444 South Flood Avenue.
