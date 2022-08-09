Brent Venables has always been about culture.
It’s the main thing he emphasized when he was hired as the Sooners’ head coach back in December. Given the chaos surrounding the program when he was hired, it made sense.
A lot of fans were excited about the influence Venables could have on the OU defense, which had struggled mightily in recent years. But it’s been clear that Venables has been most concerned about establishing a new culture, particularly off the field.
“I think in order to create change, there has to be awareness, there has to be action and there has to be accountability,” Venables said during local media day last week. “For us, as a staff, in change with anything — whether it is football or not — there’s a real transformation that takes place when these young guys come here and they go to college. There’s a maturation process that we have to help facilitate.”
That’s one of several things Venables has said about the importance of establishing a new culture from top to bottom. And that culture took a significant hit Sunday night, when longtime assistant coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation from the team.
In a big picture sense, it marked the end of Venables’ honeymoon stage in Norman.
Gundy’s resignation came as a shock. The OU receivers coach is a Sooner staple who’s been involved in the program for nearly three decades. The announcement came seemingly out of nowhere, with the Sooners’ season opener just around the corner and fall camp already underway.
In his statement, while expressing his gratitude to the university and fans, he explained the reasoning behind his sudden departure.
“Last week, during a film session, I instructed my players to take notes,” Gundy’s statement read. “I noticed a player was distracted and picked up his iPad and read aloud the words that were written on his screen. The words displayed had nothing to do with football. One particular word that I should never — under any circumstances — have uttered was displayed on that screen. In the moment, I did not even realize what I was reading and, as soon as I did, I was horrified.
“... I recognize this is a critical moment for Oklahoma football. This team — its coaches, players, administration and fans — do not deserve to be distracted by off-the-field matters while working to continue the tradition of excellence that makes me proud to be a Sooner.”
The statement resulted in dozens of former players coming out in support of Gundy via social media, including Adrian Peterson, Dede Westbrook, Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine. Former OU coach Bob Stoops sent out a tweet to thank Gundy for his service to the program.
Venables initially sent out a statement shortly after Gundy did on Sunday. He expressed appreciation for Gundy, but again emphasized culture.
“The culture we're building in our program is based on mutual respect. Our staff is here to develop successful student-athletes, but also young men of character. As the leaders of this program, it's essential that we hold ourselves to the highest standards as we model for our players the type of men we want them to become,” the statement read.
However, after the team’s open practice Monday — Gundy wasn’t present, and media availability was canceled afterwards — Venables surprisingly sent out another statement that further detailed why Gundy’s resignation was necessary.
Here is an excerpt from his second statement.
“As painful as it has been dealing with Coach Gundy resigning from the program, it doesn't touch the experience of pain felt by a room full of young men I am charged to protect, lead and love…
“Coach Gundy resigned from the program because he knows what he did was wrong. He chose to read aloud to his players, not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that is objectionable to everyone, and does not reflect the attitude and values of our university or our football program.”
There’s a couple of things to takeaway from that.
First, Venables’ statement suggests that at least a few players were upset by what Gundy read aloud from the iPad. Secondly, Venables’ assertion that Gundy used the racial slur — what exactly was said remains unclear — multiple times differs slightly from Gundy’s account of the incident.
But it all circles back to Venables’ emphasis on culture.
In his view, Gundy’s history with the program is not enough to justify the damage that came from the film-room incident. And for Venables, every player, coach and staff member has to be held to the same standard.
Venables isn’t the only one to share that view. Running backs coach DeMarco Murray released his own statement, referring to the incident as “unacceptable.” Player development staff member Rufus Alexander also released a statement, saying, "We all love the man… [but] a mistake like that can’t be made or swept under the rug.”
It seems Gundy understood that, too.
There’s still a lot of questions to be answered. Some of those questions will (hopefully) be answered sooner rather than later. In the meantime, Venables will have to continue managing his first big hurdle as Oklahoma's head coach.
Judging from the last few days, Venables’ crisis response is based on what we already knew.
It’s all about what's in the best interest of team culture.
