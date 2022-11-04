Norman Public Schools reported Friday its networks "are currently experiencing a malicious ransomware attack," and warned families to discontinue using district-issued devices.
"We anticipate this will be a significant disruption," the district said in an email to families.
Ransomware is a type of malicious software that threatens to publish or blocks access to data or a computer system, usually by encrypting it, until the victim pays a ransom fee to the attacker.
"Our Technology Services team is hard at work to resolve the issue, including collaborating with our third party cyber security experts and law enforcement," the email read.
Wes Moody, a spokesman for the school district, told The Transcript he didn't have a timeline for when the attack would be resolved. Moody said the district will provide updates over the weekend.
"In the meantime, out of an abundance of caution, you should not use your NPS-issued devices and should not connect them to home or any other networks," the email read. "Shut them down and leave them off until we advise otherwise."
Students did not attend classes Friday because of parent-teacher conferences.
"We should have had a normal amount of staff until noon, and then after that I don't know," Moody said.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.