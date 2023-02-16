An Oklahoma City man accused of smuggling fentanyl into a Cleveland County Detention Center holding cell is facing two felony charges after “multiple” inmates overdosed on the drug, court documents show.
Timothy Don Brooks, 40, was charged Wednesday in Cleveland County District Court with possession of contraband by an inmate and trafficking in illegal drugs.
A Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office investigator reported taking part in a search for contraband in housing Unit C in response to “multiple inmates overdosing from fentanyl over the course of two days,” according to an affidavit.
Brooks and another inmate were removed from the pod and taken to a processing area, where they were placed through a body scanner, the investigator reported in the affidavit.
During Brooks’ body scan, a jail officer “observed what appeared to be some sort of anomaly in the area of Brooks’ buttocks,” the investigator reported.
According to the document, when Brooks was taken to a restroom and striped of his jail clothes, the investigator saw him standing with his hands behind his back.
Brooks refused the jail officer’s commands to turn around and “give him what he had in his hand.”
“Brooks then lunged for the toilet, and threw an item into it,” the investigator reported. “I grabbed the item out of the toilet , and placed it into my jacket pocket. The item was wrapped in several layers of plastic.”
The investigator reported unwrapping the plastic and finding four $5 bills and “a large chunk of a “blue substance” weighing five grams.
“The blue substance had the same distinct color and consistency as a substance that was recovered in at least one of the overdose incidents at the detention center,” the investigator said.
When the investigator and the officer returned to the pod they found “two additional bags containing a blue substance hidden under the other inmate’s bunk.
“The blue substance also had the same distinct color and consistency as the substance found on Brooks, and a substance that was recovered in at least one of the overdose incidents at the detention center, the investigator reported.
Brooks was booked into the jail on Feb. 8, which the investigator noted was “the same day that the wave of overdoses began in our facility.”
In a news release, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said an undisclosed number of inmates were “exposed” to the drug and taken to a nearby medical facility “as a precautionary measure.”
“No inmates sustained serious injuries from the exposure,” the sheriff’s office reported.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated almost two-thirds of the nearly 108,000 drug overdose deaths in 2022 were caused by synthetic opioids, mostly fentanyl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.