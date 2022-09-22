LITTLE AXE — Community Christian School came to Little Axe with one thing on their mind — dominate on both sides of the ball.
They did just that.
“We kind of kicked ourselves in the foot with penalties in the first half,” CCS head coach Mat McIntosh said. “We went and regrouped at halftime and didn’t let up.”
After a slow start when the Royals only scored seven points in the first quarter, CCS got some momentum and never slowed down, winning 39-0.
Following the homecoming festivities, CCS (2-2) received the ball to begin the game. And perhaps in a calculated move by Little Axe head coach Stroad Lanham, the Indians kicked away from Michigan State commit Bai Jobe.
Little Axe focuses on containing Jobe, and they kept him fairly quiet throughout the game.
“I thought we did a really good job of containing him,” Lanham said.
Of course, that might have been something McIntosh was counting on.
“Bai is a tremendous player, but we are not a one-man team and I think tonight proved just that,” McIntosh said. “Teams have to give [Jobe] a lot of attention. And of course, that gives other players opportunities and they all stepped up tonight.”
CCS and Little Axe’s first drives were plagued by penalties.
The Royals were more methodical when they got the ball back the second time around with Royals quarterback Zack Darden finding Christopher Gray for a 20-yard touchdown.
CCS added another score with just under nine minutes in the second quarter, this time on the ground with Royals running back Drew Bradley finding the end zone from one yard out.
After the score and with momentum, CCS pulled some trickery on the ensuing kickoff, resulting in the Royals starting with the ball in Little Axe territory. But penalties again stalled that drive.
A botched snap during a Royals punt almost resulted in good field position for Little Axe, but junior Carter Lowry was able to get the punt off just in time.
CCS added a field goal off Lowry’s foot to close out the first half.
Despite a 17-0 deficit at halftime, the Indians appeared to find momentum to open the second half. After the CCS defense forced a punt on Little Ace’s opening drive, Indians’ senior Chadd Kriz executed a well-timed fake punt that gave Little Axe a first down.
Unfortunately for Little Axe, CCS sophomore safety Tyndale McIntosh intercepted Derek Molenhour’s pass on the next play.
The Royals did not score on the ensuing drive, but they turned it over on downs on the Indians one-yard line. And on Little Axe’s first play from scrimmage, the CCS defense tackled David Ramos in the endzone, scoring a safety.
The CCS offense exploded to close out the third quarter, scoring three touchdowns to help put the game out of reach for Little Axe. The Royals pulled their starters in the fourth and coasted the rest of the game.
The Indians (0-4) will look for their first win at Frederick next Friday, while CCS returns home to face Washington next Friday in search of their second-straight victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.