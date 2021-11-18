The 2022 City of Edmond calendars are now available for Edmond residents.
The calendars are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone. Calendars can be picked up at the following locations:
- Edmond Public Library, 10 South Boulevard
- City of Edmond Utility Customer Service Entrance, 7 North Broadway
- City of Edmond “City First” Entrance, 24 E. First
- Edmond Chamber of Commerce Lobby, 825 E. Second
- Edmond Parks & Recreation MAC Entrance, 2733 Marilyn Williams Drive
The 2022 edition of the annual calendar offers a colorful tour through the many attractions of Downtown Edmond. As always, the calendars have many user-friendly features for our residents like trash collection dates, holiday office hours, council and planning commission meeting dates, city budget information, a community directory and much more.
For additional information about the 2022 City of Edmond calendar, please contact the Marketing & Public Relations office at 405-359-4565.