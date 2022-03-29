As part of its on-going upgrade projects, Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) will close train track crossings at various locations throughout Edmond during the month of March and into April.
The latest crossings to close include:
- Hurd, Thatcher and Danforth scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 30 and tentatively set to reopen on April 4-5
- Main Street scheduled to begin April 1 and tentatively set to reopen April 8
- 5th Street scheduled to begin April 2 and tentatively set to reopen April 13
- Work continues on crossings at 1st and 3rd streets. Those crossings are tentatively scheduled to be completed and re-opened by April 2.
All work dates are estimates based on cooperative weather that will allow quick completions of the projects. No through traffic will be possible at crossings while the work is being completed. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if possible.