School administrators met with local business owners Thursday morning during the annual Partners In Education breakfast event to discuss volunteer initiatives in local schools.
Located at the Nancy O’Brian Center for the Performing Arts, educators from each school were able to discuss their needs with businesses in Norman.
“This breakfast provides a way to ensure successful partnerships are planned, not just hoped for,” said Scott Martin, Chamber of Commerce president, as he addressed the crowd.
The goal of the event is to to “create and sustain tangible, mutually beneficial partnerships between schools and businesses,” he continued. “We provide Norman Public Schools with direct access to local support.”
“Businesses are always stepping up and sponsoring events,” he said. “Fun runs, raffles, whatever the case may be, we are thrilled to partner with you, and particularly today, to partner in regards to people,” he said.
Cox Communications was one of many businesses to sponsor the event.
Being a part of these partnerships helps “to enhance the educational environment here in Norman, so that our students and our teachers can be more successful,” said Kelly Dean, the Oklahoma City retail market manager for Cox.
“We’re not Norman Public Schools without the partnerships we have” and “without the push-in that we have from this community,” Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino said.
Migliorino said that the bond initiative that allowed the center to be renovated is a great example of the support from the community.
However, he went on to say “while money is great…we need your time and effort” to help.
This includes volunteering to read, tutor, be a class or library assistant and other options to get involved with the schools.
“Just your connections” is helpful too, Migliorono said. “Let us learn about you, so we can reach out if we need something.
“I appreciate this breakfast every year because of that. We get to see some new partners in this room ... and you guys get to see our faces, too.”
