I’m not here to argue with Bill Scanlon’s editorial published on Jan. 20. I’m not even here to change minds. That would be a foolish exercise. I am here to clarify a point or two made in my previous letter to the editor. My words were front, center and reinterpreted in Mr. Scanlon’s column.
Bill had an issue with my perspective on the pending city council elections. Other readers may also have misinterpreted my words, so allow me to correct the record. My original letter put a spotlight on a political organization called Unite Norman. This group is very organized and is on a mission to change the face of the city council.
Their methods for change include recall petitions, city charter petitions and endorsing city council candidates. I believe Unite Norman’s leadership is driven by big business and big developer interests. Those interests often conflict with the larger community. Maybe that’s okay for you.
What’s not okay is the idea that special interest influence should not matter when you choose your city council representation. What is not okay is shutting down an open and honest discussion about the influence organizations like Unite Norman can have on a community.
I’m not suggesting everyone who signs onto Unite Norman’s crusade has the same goals as their developer-inspired leadership. That’s just silly. No, I believe the individuals that are steering the Unite Norman ship would like to stack the city council in their favor. That’s not okay with me.
Local city government is the only place where individuals without power, individuals without money and individuals without political influence can have a real voice. But that representation is not guaranteed. We need to pay attention and we need to vote.
On another note from Mr. Scanlon’s column. He would have us believe that his failed reelection bid to city council was the result of some partisan labeling. To this I can speak with some authority. I was one of the many volunteers who knocked doors in support of his opponent. I was also one of the Norman residents who made donations to Councilperson [Elizabeth] Foreman’s successful campaign.
Mr. Scanlon raised and spent $25,000. The majority of that money came from developers, bankers, lawyers and political action committees. Councilperson Foreman raised and spent $3,000. A majority of that came from people like me. Mr. Scanlon had lots of special interest help and lost. Councilperson Foreman had lots of neighborly help and won.
If you like the vision that Unite Norman is selling, vote for their candidates. If you don’t, there are several Norman neighbors that have put their names on the ballot. Ask questions. Volunteer. Donate. If you live in Wards 1,2,5 or 7, vote on Feb. 9.
Thank you for participating in this local community election cycle.
