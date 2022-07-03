In 1955, a research group began an almost three-decade study of the children of 698 pregnant mothers.
These children were considered “high-risk” because they were born and raised in chronic poverty, exposed to higher rates of premature birth and perinatal stress and reared by mothers with little formal education.
What made the results of this study so remarkable was the fact that a large percentage of these high-risk children developed into competent and autonomous young adults who the researchers described as resilient individuals who “worked well, loved well and expected well.”
Even more remarkable was the researchers’ list of important protective factors that made a difference. At the top of the list: a strong relationship with a competent, caring, pro-social adult.
It just took one.
Having purpose and a calling on your life, remember, is not a calling to an occupation. Purpose in life is intentionally and strategically loving those that are a regular part of your life (family, friends, co-workers), as well as those God gives you the opportunity to be available to in your everyday life (waiters, waitresses, convenience store checkers, etc.).
How are you doing with your opportunities? If you are “making it” as an adult, you had at least one person in your life who believed in you and took time to let you know it. Knowing you are loved can change a lot of things. It can change a person’s willingness to live or die.
In Great Britain in 1953, the group Samaritans was born. Their belief was that a person who is suicidal will not take their life in the presence of someone who really cares.
Their original model of intervention was to have enough volunteers available to provide a 24-hour presence for individuals seriously contemplating suicide. It worked.
It did not require training volunteers how to “say the right thing.” Instead, it involved training volunteers to be genuinely caring listeners, one volunteer at a time.
Contrary to popular belief, self esteem is not something that comes from within. C. Horton Cooley, a sociologist, states that it is instead determined by our perception of what we believe others think about us. Want to help someone with their self-esteem? Remember it just takes one.
Back to the original question about making a difference. Are you are still looking for that ”15-minutes-of-fame” experience that you think you have been promised as your due?
Let me suggest that there are many more quiet heroes out there making a difference because they have discovered, and are practicing, the fine art of strategic love. You can have more than 15 minutes.
Who needs you to be their “one person?” Who will decide to live another day because you cared enough to see their pain and offered to be there for them? How many teens or young adults will “make it” because they knew you really loved them and believed in them when they were younger?
Your life can make a difference.
It just takes one.