The whole world, Scripture says, is under the control of the evil one. What this suggests is that evil is real and flourishing. The evidence of evil’s presence cannot be denied. Witness the disorder, chaos, mayhem in society. Darkness has fallen and a majority of people are desperately trapped and hopelessly lost. There seems to be an unholy grip on the whole and our communities. So much hate, so much grief, so much loss.
Just recently, I lost my mother. The members of her church family spoke of her faith in ways of which I was unaware. They witnessed her undaunting faith in the COVID-19 covid shutdown. She was not at all happy with the church family not coming together. Her attitude was that this was a moment to come together and rise up to the occasion, not shy away out of fear and intimidation. She was 89 years old at the time yet willing to put her health on the line.
Are you feeling a little despondent?
Do you feel the tug of evil on your heart and conscience trying to reign you in to the very depths of hell?
I have some good news. You are not alone. You are not helpless to the forces of evil. You can overcome. You can stand firm in the face of evil.
Psalm 23:4 “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”
I will fear no evil.
How?
Because God is with me. His power drives me. His shepherding comforts me, yes, even when I go through valleys of death or valleys of turmoil that try to torment my soul, even in the worse moments of evil’s best efforts, I can say in faith: “I will fear no evil.”
The Psalmist points out that comfort is found in the rod and staff. The shepherds rod is a symbol of power, defense, leadership and guide. The staff is a symbol of great patience and tenderness.
Who controls your life? Fear or God? Where do you find comfort?
Can you say, “I will fear no evil?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.