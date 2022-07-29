I have been thinking the past couple of weeks about what salvation is. How you define it is important. How our culture tends to think about it seems to focus on it being a single act that we do at some point in our life that transitions us from an eternity without God, to an eternity with Him.
It is typically defined as an act of acknowledging our disconnection from God, recognizing the sacrifice of His son’s life in our place, and literally asking Him to come into our life and forgive us of our disobedience to Him because we have chosen to follow Him. The opportunity to make this decision is usually presented as the only way to avoid Hell and attain an eternity in Heaven. Most refer to it as “the sinner’s prayer.”
Are you saved from an eternity in Hell if you pray this prayer? Some say, “Yes.” Others say that baptism is necessary as well. As I write this, I am more concerned about what salvation is in its entirety than I am about the controversy among denominations about what is necessary to start the salvation process. “The sinner’s prayer” is just the beginning.
It is a process by the way. It was never intended to be a single static act. God has had so much more in mind for us.
Let me switch to the phrase “a relationship with God” in place of the word “salvation” for the moment. It appears that an intimate, growing, thriving, active relationship with each of us on an individual basis was God’s original intent. It is still His desire.
If salvation is intended to be defined as an intimate, growing, thriving, active relationship with God, then our focus switches from making “the decision” and waiting around for death to enjoy our reward of Heaven—to purposeful learning about God and becoming involved in what He is doing here on earth—now. Heaven then becomes “that other place” we go to to enjoy God in a different way some day.
If salvation was intended to be more than a ticket to Heaven, then every new thing we learn and act upon obediently “saves us” even more. The call to salvation is a call to growth, not membership.
If we decide that salvation is a process, then could that process begin in a person that has never heard about Jesus if they are acting in obedience to everything they know and understand about God? Remember, most of the men and women of faith in the Bible did not have the Bible we have today.
It wasn’t until after Moses that people seeking God even had the first five books of the Bible. Abraham, who preceded Moses, had nothing in writing to go by, yet he is identified in the Old and New Testament as a man of faith, and a special friend of God.
The thief on the cross beside Jesus did not pray the “sinner’s prayer,” yet he was specifically told by Jesus that he would be with Jesus in Paradise that very day. Maybe the beginning of salvation is saying, “Yes” to what little we know to be true at that moment. Then our salvation continues as we continue to say “Yes” to each new thing that God reveals to us.
As you think about how you are going to respond to God’s ongoing invitation to follow Him, I hope you will say “Yes” often, and enjoy all of the good things that the process of salvation was intended to be.
