World catastrophes do not appear in every generation. Over the centuries, they have come and gone, leaving survivors changed forever.
Lessons are learned, mundane things become precious, and an awakening to the people and things that were previously taken for granted become the new normal, as cherishing the time we have and learning to be grateful for all that we have makes us better human beings.
For the moment, this generation is learning to cope with the COVID-19 virus. Most of us will survive and be changed for the better. We are seeing more clearly because we have been forced to slow down and find meaning in more than the daily grind of frenetic activity that has consumed every minute of every single day.
Children are no longer involved in so many activities that they hardly know anything of a home life. Many parents are becoming less like chauffeurs.
School-age children are becoming aware of family meals shared around a common table. Couples are learning to spend time getting to know the person they vowed to spend the rest of their lives with.
For some, this time is viewed with gratitude and, for others, it’s a rocky path that will take time to navigate. Some will make it, some won’t; either way, all relationships will be changed.
I have great faith in the people I have come to know. There is fortitude and courage in these individuals that surpass the ordinary, and that’s the reality of it.
We are stronger than we could have imagined ourselves to be, capable of surviving the unknown. Part of the reason for this is past experiences.
In Oklahoma, we have grown accustomed to hardships, aware that a time of quiet peace is momentary, a lull between what happens next. And, yet, with each hardship, we grow stronger, more stoic, more capable of not only surviving but of helping those around us.
There are two main reasons for our strength and our endurance.
The first one is our faith. We place our faith in the holy, omniscient (all knowing), omnipotent (all powerful), omnipresent (all present) God, creator of the universe and the heavens who loves us.
We are His children, and we have a strong relationship with our Heavenly Father that goes beyond the bounds of Earth.
“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you.” — Deuteronomy 31:6
The second is we believe the prayers we fervently pray will be heard and will be answered (1 John 5:15), and that brings a peace that surpasses all understanding (Philippians 4:7).
As the world whirls in agony around us, we are assured that we are safe in His love, comforted in our sorrow, and therefore calmed in the storm that rages around us.
God gives us the exact amount of grace and mercy we need to get through today and tells us not to worry about tomorrow. Tomorrow, we will receive a new portion of His grace and mercy, just enough for what He knows we are to face each day.
There is another reason we will survive, and that is humor. Laughter is the best medicine for our sanity and our bodies. It lifts us out of depression, cures our boredom, brings light into the darkness and, when shared with others, makes us deliverers of mercy and love.
Spending more time on Facebook, keeping up with friends, I am delighted to see them posting positive jokes and pictures. Here are a few of the things that have caused me to chuckle:
When asked how homeschooling was going, a recent stay-at-home mom with two young sons replied, “Well, two boys were suspended for fighting today, and one teacher was suspended for drinking on the job.”
“If you see me talking to myself this week, mind your own business, I’m having a parent/teacher conference.”
“In an unsettling reversal of my teenage years, I’m now yelling at my parents for going out.”
So, between faith, hope and humor, we Americans will come through this stronger than ever. It is what we do; it is why we were created by God, to be a shining light on a hill.
Are you dealing with fear and confusion during the chaos of these times? Let God’s Holy word bring you peace and comfort.
“Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for You are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” — Psalm 23:4
“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” — Isaiah 41:10
Our country has had its share of wars, tragedies and natural disasters. From Bunker Hill and Fort Sumter to Shiloh and Gettysburg; from World War I to Sept. 11, economic crashes, pandemics, world wars, nuclear proliferation and terrorist attacks, we look at it, assess it and roll up our sleeves and get to work.
We always persevere. With freedom, capitalism and a faith in God as our strongest motivators, we will bring a force to bear that is unstoppable.
Take comfort in the truth of these four words: “This too shall pass.”
