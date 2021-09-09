No injuries or property damages were reported during a grass fire late Thursday, but residents left a nearby neighborhood in response.
The fire began around 4 p.m. near Cherry Creek Park at Cherry Creek Drive and 36th Avenue N.W. Norman Fire Department Battalion Chief Chad Roney did not know the cause of the fire Thursday.
Norman firefighters were ready to douse the fire with water at several locations in the neighborhood, but a creek stood in their way, a firefighter at the scene said. Dozens of cars filed out of the nearby neighborhood during the blaze.
Roney said grass fire season is here. As the rain dries up and temperatures climb, the ground stops evaporating moisture into the air which adds to the risk, he said.
He said the time of year and dangerous conditions Thursday prompted the Fire Department to enact an “elevated response” to the fire, meaning they sent three engines, an extra grass rig and a tanker.
“We don't have high winds, which is good, but we do have very low humidity,” he said.
A burn ban is not in place in Cleveland County, according to District 1 county commissioner Rod Cleveland.