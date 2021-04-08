First Bank & Trust Co., headquartered in Duncan, Oklahoma, and Stroud National Bank, headquartered in Stroud, Oklahoma, announced their merger agreement and submission of the related regulatory applications.
First Bank & Trust Co. plans to acquire all stock of Stroud National Bank, at which time Stroud will be merged into First Bank & Trust Co.
Rober Petersen, chairman, president and CEO of First Bank & Trust Co., said excitement has built regarding the merger as an opportunity that will help them grow their presence and expand the bank’s position to northeast Oklahoma.
“We take pride in providing great personal service and supporting our communities. Our plan is to maintain those strong qualities in all the locations we serve,” Petersen said.
Following regulatory approval and the final merger transaction, Stroud National Bank’s name will change to First Bank & Trust Co.
Arthur Thompson, president and CEO of Stroud National Bank, said while the bank’s name is changing, their mission and commitment to communities they serve remains the same.
“We are excited about the enhanced product and service offerings that our customers will enjoy with this merger,” Thompson said.
Completion of the merger is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021, pending receipt of all required regulatory and shareholder approvals. Both First Bank & Trust Co. and Stroud National Bank are equal housing lenders and members of the FDIC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.