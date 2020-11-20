Flix Brewhouse, a Cinema Brewery chain with its newest location in north Oklahoma City, announced this week that it will temporarily close all locations.
As cases rise across the country, the company has suspended its operations effective immediately until the national public health emergency is “substantially abated.”
Flix CEO Allan Reagan said in a press release that the company has attempted to do everything they could to create a safe entertainment experience, however the surge in cases combined with the lack of federal relief for hard-hit businesses like independent cinemas resulted in the closures.
“Our incredible store operations teams worked long and hard to restart the business after the lengthy spring and summer shutdown, but since then national case counts have spiked by a factor of six times,” Reagan said. “Having to close the doors again is absolutely heartbreaking. But effective and safe vaccine candidates, improved therapies for the ill, and renewed government focus on fighting the pandemic are hopeful indicators that America has the capability to permanently get this virus under much better control.”
When the time comes, Reagan said there will be a large amount of motion pictures ready for release.
According to the release, Flix is urging Congress to enact bipartisan COVID-19 relief in order to help the entertainment and restaurant industries.
The release encourages stakeholders to voice their concerns in the legislative effort at www.saveyourcinema.com
“Flix is profoundly grateful to its loyal guests who returned after the spring and summer shutdown,” a Flix spokesperson said in the release. “We look forward to seeing and serving them again when conditions allow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.